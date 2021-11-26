Janhvi Kapoor kills in her all pink dress and we can’t stop cheering her on

Dhadak Actress Janhvi Kapoor made another jaw-dropping style statement and we’re wholeheartedly for it. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s darling daughter, who is already a fashionista in her own league, chose a charming hot pink outfit for her latest outing and whose photos are now breaking the internet. Kapoor girl is definitely making the most of her popularity right now and her fan base is only growing with each passing day, it’s not that we are questioning her!Mili: Janhvi Kapoor begins shooting the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen; Produced by Boney Kapoor.

Designed by ace stylist Tanya Ghavri, Janhvi’s hot pink dress was designed by Nedret Taciroglu. It was a typical girly dress and definitely a piece we are looking for for our personal wardrobe. Janhvi styled her outfit again by teaming it with strappy heels and tied hair. Reddened cheeks, rosy lips, light eye makeup, well-defined eyebrows and curled lashes further completed her look. While a girl can never say no to pink, she certainly can never say no to such a gorgeous dress.Janhvi Kapoor’s Red Manish Malhotra Lehenga is for those who are obsessed with Bling (See photos).

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor is very busy these days with several projects in hand. AfterAanand L Rai’s Good luck Jerry, she has also Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and Milisupported by the production of his own father. Meanwhile, there are rumors that her sister is entering Bollywood soon with a big project.

