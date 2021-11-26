Fashion
How to check status via ESB, KFin Tech, GMP
Get started in the fashion IPO: Women’s bottoms brand Go Fashion’s initial public offering, which opened three days earlier this month, was met with great reception from investors when it closed earlier this week. Go Fashion’s IPO was 135.46 times oversubscribed. For this, investors who have invested in the IPO would be keen to know their subscription status. The finalization of the share allocation base for Go Fashion’s IPO is expected to take place on Friday, November 26. , which is next week.
The issue was oversubscribed in large part thanks to the support of non-institutional investors. 262 times of the show. Qualified institutional buyers bought 100.73 times shares reserved for them, while retail investors make offers for 49.70 times of the portion reserved for them.
Go Fashion’s IPO, which was opened from November 17-22, included a new product valued at Rs 888.60 crore and an offer to sell (OFS) valued at Rs 125 crore. The price range for the initial public offering was Rs 655-690 per share. The company said it will not receive any proceeds from the OFS portion of the offering.
To check the award status of Go FashionIPO, investors can opt for one of two ways a) through the ESB b) through the registrars website. After finalization, non-eligible investors will be reimbursed by November 26, while shares will be credited to the dematerialized accounts of eligible investors after three days, i.e. November 29.
Here’s how to check the award status of Go FashionIPO
How to check the award status of Go FashionIPO through the ESB
a) Go to the official website of the ESB or the Bombay Stock Exchange. The link is (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx)
b) This will take you to a page called Issue Request Status
c) After landing on the page, click on the Equity option
d) From the drop-down menu that will appear next to the name of the issue, select the Go Fashion India Limited option
e) Write your request number on the page
f) After that write your permanent account number or PAN
g) Check the Captcha that says I’m not a robot and click submit
h) After clicking on the option, the details of your award status of your offer
How to check the award status of Sigachi Industries IPOs through the Registrars website (KFin Tech Private Limited)
a) Access KFin TechPvt Ltd website via URL (https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html)
b) From there you will need to select one of the three available servers
c) Select the name of the IPO from the drop-down menu. The name will only be filled in when the share allocation process is finalized.
d) You must select one of the three modes: Application number, DPID / Client ID or PAN ID
e) Enter the details of the mode you selected in step “d”
f) Click on the search option
g) Your award status will be visible after this
Brokerage House Geojit Fashion, giving a subscription rating to Go Fashion’s IPO, said: approximately US $ 21.8 billion) in 2020, while the women’s stockings market accounted for 8.3% of the market. Women’s clothing market amounted to 135,470 million rupees (approximately US $ 1.81 billion) in fiscal year 2020. The market for women’s stockings is expected to grow by a CAGR of 12.4% to reach 243 150 million rupees by fiscal year 2025 and is among the fastest growing categories of women’s clothing. “
