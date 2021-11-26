Fashion
Children dress up to recreate the first Thanksgiving | New
MARINETT Preschool, Kindergarten and Grade 1 kids at Trinity Lutheran School had fun recreating the first Thanksgiving on Tuesday.
Preschoolers dressed as pilgrims and kindergarten and first graders dressed as Native Americans. The children wore paper caps, hoodies, vests and headbands decorated with neon-colored feathers. Their made-up Native American names were written on the bands; The boy who runs like a kitten, the girl who runs like a horse, the boy who runs like a cheetah, the one who loves gymnastics.
The Thanksgiving feast, served on orange construction paper placemats and cardboard plates, consisted of popcorn, baby carrots, and ranch dressing (they certainly ate this back then, said Jennifer Schmiege. , kindergarten and first grade teacher, laughing as she drops spoonfuls of Ranch onto the kid’s plates).
John Helfert, who teaches Native American history at the Menominee Chappee-Webber Learning Center, came to the party dressed in traditional Native American clothing to teach the children a few words in Native languages and tell them the story of the First Thanksgiving.
I say to all of you posoh! Can you all say that? Helfert asked. The children repeated the word after him. The Menominee Indians who lived here many years ago, where your school is located, greeted each other with posoh. The Potawatomi, they say, bozho, and the Cherokee, they would say osiyo.
After Helfert finished telling his story, he showed the children a mandala and had a preschooler sitting next to him with his father to pull a name out of a box to see who he would come home with. . Milan Rodriguez Hernandez (The Boy Who Is Fast As A Kitten) was the winner, and he crossed the room, approaching Helfert with some trepidation, to accept the mandala. You can hang it in your room and it will bring you luck, Helfert told him.
The party ended with a song that the children dressed as Native Americans taught to the children dressed as pilgrims.
