Cynthia Rodrguez is a goddess in a beige print dress – CVBJ

Cynthia Rodrguez is a goddess in a beige print dress | Instagram Cynthia Rodrguez, is captured abroad in a maxi dress beige print that revealed her pretty legs. What does Carlos Rivera think of it? The “singer“Cynthia Rodrguez reappears in a postcard she shared from her Instagram account wearing a beige outfit with leg openings that showcased her best features. Cynthia RodriguezHe chose to wear a model made by fashion house @lourdesriveram, in which he wore a wide opening that revealed his toned legs. The “coahuilense” seemed even more stylized thanks to a few skin-colored shoes which left all the room for the look of the “ex-university“. Cynthia Rodrguez is a goddess and shows off a printed dress. Photo: Instagram capture A host of “Come joy“She modeled a long dress with a very particular print that showed some small details in brown, Rodrguez Ruiz’s dress left her neck exposed in a straight cut at the top and which mainly emphasized the small size of the” model “. In his Instagram stories, the “Tv Azteca presenter“, Left her followers more than captivated once again, the elegance of the outfit highlighted the best qualities of the host of” I want to sing! Which was considered one of the “best dressed” of the week. “Before“At 37, she has become the face not only of several fashion houses such as ‘Victor & Jesse’, but also collaborates in various campaigns to promote national brands. The “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“Cynthia Deyanira Rodriguez, wore her hair loose and curly while in terms of makeup, she leaned towards very natural tones which mostly highlighted her own features and especially her smile, the best accessory in many of her photographs. The actress of series and novels such as “Educate Nina“,” A Corazn Abierto “and programs such as” Todo un Show “, among others, were presented in the whole body snapshot in one of the facilities outside the Ajusco production house. The interpreter of “If you are not with me”, a theme that she set to music with Jos Luis in the novel “Amor en custodia”, would have delighted many hearts in a recent photo that she shared on his Instagram account. It is on some photos that the “mexican youtuber“, He shared with his 3.4 million subscribers in front of whom he showed himself in a flirtatious outfit which maximized all his appeal and made even Carlos Rivera react. So pretty! Carlos Rivera wrote in the dedicated message to “Cyn”, with whom he also shares the same roof. The interpreter of “If you are not with me“, Cynthia Rodrguez, is one of the most acclaimed figures not only on the small screen but also in applications, for a sample the few images she posted on her official Instagram account were enough, in which she accumulated 77,311 likes, wearing last Monday’s eye-catching outfit.

