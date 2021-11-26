Daisy Lowe nails fall chic in black dress and corduroy jacket at Martha Freud exhibit

Daisy Lowe took a look at her fall wardrobe on Thursday night as she attended Martha Freud’s Mixed Messages exhibition in London.

The model, 32, sported a chic look in a classic black dress layered over a dark green corduroy jacket.

The catwalk star paired the outfit with black tights and boots, making sure it was no shortage of accompanying jewelry – a black pearl necklace and several silver rings.

In Daisy’s fashion, she rocked her trademark bangs, wearing her loose raven locks.

The makeup was applied liberally and only emphasized her gorgeous evening style.

The star, who works for Elite Modeling, had her photo taken with artist Martha, who earlier this month announced her exhibition and said she was “honored” to be able to show her work. .

Martha’s choice of outfit matched Daisy’s a lot as she wore a stunning black strapless mini dress.

However, she opted for height instead of comfort, boosting her figure in black heels.

In her November 9 Instagram post, Martha said, “I can finally share with you what I have been working on. I am honored to show my work in the beautiful Nonemore Gallery, and so happy that you can finally see it. IRL.

“A lot of my sculptures have to be experienced in person, and soon you will be able to do so. “

Daisy has been quite the social butterfly and attended two events in London on Wednesday.

She joined her boyfriend Jordan Saul to attend a performance by Wizkid for Priority at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, after attending Sotheby’s & Annie’s Ibiza party earlier today.