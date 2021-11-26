Edmonton fashion brand opens new distribution warehouse inside airport





Content of the article Edmonton-based fashion design firm EMMYDEVEAUX on Thursday opened its new warehouse inside the freight logistics building at Edmonton International Airport (EIA).

Content of the article The warehouse is located between Air Freight Shipping Partners and Canadian Customs within the EIA. Emily Salsbury, owner and founder of EMMYDEVEAUX, said in a press release that the space will reduce shipping times for customers. This partnership (with EIA) strengthens our impactful and thoughtful business practices and will improve our distribution network, she said. Founded in 2018, most of the company’s business is done through e-commerce and online ordering, but it also has a store on 104 Street, Salsbury added. Through its online sales, it aims to develop further in Canada, the United States and internationally. Photo by Greg Southam / Greg Southam Myron Keehn, vice president of airline services and business development at EIA, said that with the airport being a key economic engine for the region, he welcomes the opportunity to help a local company with its expansion.

Content of the article E-commerce plays a vital and growing role in our economy and we are proud to help develop small and medium-sized businesses by connecting them with local partners and accessing international markets, he said. By reducing its delivery times, the new warehouse also contributes to serving EMMYDEVEAUX’s sustainable development mission. One of the ways it pursues sustainability is its FUNDIT initiative, where Salsbury designs an item and then asks customers to choose what is to be produced through an internal crowdfunding program, as explained on The EMMYDEVEAUX website . After the demand for the item is assessed, it is produced and c customers buy it over a two to five day period. Once a certain quantity is sold, it is considered funded and production begins. FUNDIT helps the company make the right amount for the demand and reduces wastage of fabrics and products. EMMYDEVEAUX also operates its buy-back program which allows customers to return products already worn in exchange for gift cards to be used on other items, as part of its circular business structure. As the warehouse opened on Thursday, it has already been operational and has been shipping orders for a few days, said Darrell Winwood, spokesperson for EIA Digital and Corporate. [email protected] twitter.com/BlairMcBride

