Lady Gaga Brings High Fashion To The Streets With Her “House of Gucci” Promotional Tour Looks





It won’t be an overstatement to say that Lady Gaga is the reigning queen of red carpet fashion. She gave style lovers around the world moments to drool over a lifetime, with her crescendo being her 16-minute Met Gala ’19 dress performance that included four outfit changes, all by friend and designer Brandon Maxwell.

But her impeccable and provocative sense of style is a gift that continues to give, and Gaga has painted the streets in the color of high fashion with her.Gucci House the promo looks fresh off the catwalks. She kicked off the film tour with an ethereal, if predictable, Gucci dress full of drama and flair, just the way she likes it, followed by a warm red Versace gown, black open back by Giorgio Armani Priv. and a metallic sequin dress from Valentino Couture. Here are the other looks she wore during her outings on her promotional tour: Dressed for the role, Gaga stepped out in London in this head-to-toe Gucci look from the ‘Aria’ Fall / Winter ’21 collection. She was seen wearing a crystal-embellished GG monogram canvas cape with leather trims and a matching buttoned midi dress underneath. For a projection ofGucci House in London, she turned heads in a custom Et Ochs – an asymmetrical strappy number from her Spring / Summer 22 collection which she teamed with trendy metallic bronze sandals. Impeccably chic in a belted white raglan coat, accessorized with a Hermes Birkin alligator bag and Jimmy Choo pumps, it was without a doubt one of the most minimalist and suave looks of the tour. Here’s the bling, with Alexander McQueen’s fitted single-breasted tuxedo jacket with crystal raindrop embroidery worn with crystal chandelier-embroidered Arc thigh-high boots from his Spring / Summer ’22 collection. Gaga also brought the reality of the leopard print with this Maison Valentino dress which she paired with a white Valentino Garavani Stud Sign bag. His second look in Milan was also Valentino, but in haute couture. She wore a coat, shoes and glasses from her Spring / Summer 21 collection. In New York City, Gaga went all out in an oversized iridescent jacquard python oversized trench coat by Lanvin, which she teamed with Gianvito Rossi stiletto pumps in metallic silver. For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

