Chen Man apologizes for controversy over Dior photos – The Hollywood Reporter

Famous Chinese fashion photographer apologized for her past work after online critics called it insulting to Chinese people and fashion house Dior removed one of her photos from a runway in Shanghai.

Chen Man acknowledged criticism of his earlier work, including “Young Pioneers,” a series of images of a young model against the backdrop of major landmarks such as the massive Three Gorges Dam in China or with a image of the country’s first lunar orbiter flying from below. her dress.

The criticism was reported by the crown corporation World time newspaper, which said comments on social media called its work “pornography involving children and insulting young pioneers,” named after a youth organization affiliated with the Communist Party.

“I thought deeply and blamed myself for my naivety and ignorance at the time. I think I still have to formally apologize to everyone,” Chen wrote this week on his social media account. .

“I am a Chinese born and raised, I love my homeland deeply,” she wrote. “And I deeply know that as an artist, I have a responsibility to record and disseminate the culture of the Chinese people.”

.@DiorThe decision to remove local photographer Chen Man’s work as part of his art exhibition (because some internet users are offended that it is not up to their beauty standards) further showed: the production of any foreign brand will be judged and reviewed by the mass in China. pic.twitter.com/nxGjGEZ7IJ – Yaling Jiang (@yaling_jiang) November 24, 2021

She joins many Chinese and foreign celebrities, brands and artists who have issued a public apology following criticism of their work in state media. Some have been boycotted for refusing to apologize or if the apology is deemed insufficient.

Chen’s apology came more than a week after Dior was attacked for the photo during its exhibition in Shanghai, which showed an Asian-born model with tanned skin, freckles and dark eyelids holding a Dior handbag.

Critics deemed the photograph to violate East Asian beauty standards for fair skin and said it perpetuated Western stereotypes about Asian faces, such as slanted eyes.

At least one photo editor has praised their work in the past for creating an aesthetic that was unlike Western magazines, or Japanese and South Korean magazines. And in 2019, the World time described Chen as China’s response to American photographer Annie Leibovitz, calling her a “shining star” with a unique perspective.

Dior withdrew the photograph, adding that it was part of an art project and not an advertisement. In a statement on its Chinese social media account, Dior said it “respects the feelings of the Chinese people” and “strictly abides by Chinese laws and regulations.”

Other luxury brands have already been embroiled in controversies in China. In 2018, a Dolce & Gabbana ad sparked public outrage after the Asian ad model was ordered to eat spaghetti, cannoli and pizza with a pair of chopsticks. The videos were then deleted.

Chen’s social media post said she accepts criticism of her work, including those of a certain brand, but Dior did not clarify.

The photograph from the exhibition in Shanghai was taken in a style similar to a series of covers Chen made for the British fashion magazine username which featured 12 young Chinese women from different ethnic minorities. Many of the women did not fit what has become a common definition of beauty in China – some had small eyes and others had freckles.

Ding Yining, photo editor at Sixth tone, praised Chen’s work in a 2018 article for the state-backed English articles website.

“From his works, it would seem that Chen prefers female models with narrow eyes and one eyelid and a traditional East Asian sense of elegance,” Ding wrote.

Chen said Sixth tone that “as a professional visual artist, I think I should help more people recognize the face of modern Chinese beauty with greater confidence.”