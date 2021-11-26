How is men’s skin care different?





The beauty market has historically supported men’s and women’s skin care differently. While women were given rich creams and luxuriously packaged skin care miracle potions, men were being sold variations of multi-purpose products for improvised applications. In 2021, things are a little different. There is a wave of genderless beauty flooding the market and the boundaries have blurred. But this begs the question of marketing, can both skin types be treated exactly the same? We asked Delhi-based integrative aesthetics specialist Dr Kiran Sethi, dermatologist and founder of Isyaderm for his take on the subject and here’s what we learned. Should men’s and women’s skin be cared for differently? The answer is both yes and no. There are essential structural differences in the two types of skin. Male skin is thicker. It loses less water than women. Plus, men produce more sebum than women, says Dr. Sethi. Most of these variations are due to a higher production of testosterone in their body. So how does this affect the approach to skin care? Well, thicker skin usually means less sensitivity and a higher tolerance for the potent ingredients. Topical retinoid can be used every night, benzoyl peroxide washes can occur more often. But is it necessary? It depends on the concern of the man or the woman, says Dr Sethi. What are the ingredients to look for? Gender and sex don’t really play a role in deciding whether or not a specific ingredient would work for your skin type. So, there is a lot to be gained from commonly known star ingredients no matter where you fall on the gender spectrum. For general use, Dr. Sethi recommends all normal actives like vitamin C, ferulic, retinol, peptides, AHAs, PHAs, bakuchiol and niacinamide. When asked about the exact ingredients she is looking for to treat more specific problems, she suggests that benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid are great when acne is your main concern. For pigmentation, AHAs, retinols, alpha arbutin, kojic acid, and vitamin C. If human skin has a lot of sebum, you will use more sebum reducing cleansers and also look for products that contain salicylic acid, mandelic acid, niacinamide, green tea. and tea tree oil. For dryness, on the other hand, urea, sodium lactate, glycerin, polyglutamic acid, hyaluronic acid, ceramides and essential fatty acids are the key words to look for in your treatment. How Does Facial Hair Influence Skin Care Choices? Facial hair is probably the most important factor to take into account in differentiating these skin types. And having a beard is not as easy to maintain as it seems. Often times, shaving causes ingrown hairs that look like tiny red bumps on the skin’s surface. The best way to prevent them is to make sure that you exfoliate your skin regularly. Treatments with salicylic or glycolic acid are great for this. At the same time, it’s important to take things slowly and make sure that any products you use are gentle and don’t disrupt the skin’s natural barrier. When you shave, your skin becomes more sensitive for a while. So avoid active ingredients like AHAs, retinols or retinoids during the day and after shaving. Post-shave hydration is also vital, says Dr. Sethi. Another factor to consider? You have to be careful that your skincare ends on the skin, not just the hair.

