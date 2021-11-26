Blackwood Theater Horror of the Week: The Blue Dress

A scary kind of horrible

A strange place

A howl in the distance

A twisted and twisted face

Shadows in the moonlight

The step on the stairs

The monster in the closet

The risk that should not be dared

Where prayers are never answered

Where luck is always bad

Where dreams turn to nightmares

Where visions drive you crazy

Get ready, because hope is fading

Prepare, for the time is near

Get ready, to hear a story

Prepare to face your fear …

Welcome friends. I’m Romulus Blackwood, and this is …

BLACKWOOD THEATER

I hope you will enjoy your stay …

BLUE DRESS

It was sunny, warm and friendly, the gardens carefully tended and decorated with flowers in abundance. The sidewalks were swept and the paint was new. Saffron yellow. Not bad at all. However, as Marjorie Bazeel was escorted into the lobby of the nursing home, her eyes narrowed in an unpleasant way. Right away, she didn’t like her new surroundings, and she said so without any hesitation.

“This rat trap is a dumping ground! I wouldn’t be caught dead here!

Her son tried to put her at ease. Explained that it would be good for her in the long run. But old Marjorie was frozen in her ways. Convincing her otherwise was not a possibility.

“Come on, mom. Will you give it a chance? “

“You let me rot here!” A place for mom means a place for mom to DIE!… ”

Nurse Ellie did her best, of course. She was in charge of all residents of Salem Swoon. Still, she promised to extend Marjorie an extra measure of kindness, and, true to her word, she did. Longer naps, an extra dessert, everything to please Marjorie. However, it did not pass the course. The coming weeks have been rich in:

“No, I won’t take my pills! Fucking poison anyway!

“Get away from me before I crush your ugly face with my cane!” “

“This is MY chair!” I want to get it back, otherwise I’ll scream until sunset! “

“I’m not going to eat this slop!” Even a dog would walk away from it!

Things got even worse the following month when visitors arrived for Easter Sunday. Marjorie’s son showed up late and she caused a scene, dumping a whole basket of eggs on her head. Then old Marge made sure to spoil the holiday brunch by dropping the spiral ham to the floor. She claimed that her hand had slipped on the set but it was just a lie, and of course everyone knew that there…

What next? …

This response came days later, when a mysterious fire had to be put out by a gardener who noticed smoke rising behind the bushes near Marjorie’s window. Nurse Ellie had been reluctant to address the issue, but now the decision had been made for her. In the evening, after 8 p.m., she went to the attic and pulled out a trunk that was both tattered and worn out. Flipping the latch, she removed a blue dress that featured a distinct triangular pattern, matched with ghostly colored crescent moons, all laughing.

“Here we are again,” Nurse Ellie said, lifting the garment and shaking her head.

Later, while the rest of the house slept, the caretaker crept into Marjorie’s room without a sound. She sprayed a mist from a small bottle on the old woman’s face, causing her to sniffle but remained sound asleep. Slipping the blue robe over Marjorie’s bathrobe, nurse Ellie closed the buttons and pulled the elderly person into a sitting position. Pulling a small, leather-bound book from her left pocket, she read aloud while holding Marjorie in place with her right hand.

“As you were, you will not speak, but instead you will get up, and you will walk freely …”

With that, as the last word was spoken, Marjorie’s body jerked up like a telephone pole. With her eyes still closed, she stood up like a robot, moving slowly as Nurse Ellie quietly led the way. They went down, went down to the basement, went through a narrow door and entered a small room next to the furnace. It was empty except for a single lighted candle holder, which exposed the wallpaper, which was applied roughly.

The wallpaper matched the blue dress exactly. Even the crescent moons and their evil smiles.

The nurse led Marjorie to the center of the room and held her there, still but still sound asleep. Ellie then produced the leather-bound book again, calling in a voice that sounded distant and detached.

“As you were, no longer still, but here awake, such is my will …”

Marjorie’s eyes snapped open, red and bloodshot, and she almost fell as she found her balance.

“What is this nonsense ?!” She growled in a deep voice. “What am I doing here in this cellar ?!” Why do I have this ridiculous outfit ?! I want to go back to my room NOW, you hear me, you bad warthog ?! “

“I would like to be of service,” Nurse Ellie replied. “But first we have to get along. That is to say, I would like to give you a chance. To make it all unnecessary.

“What are you talking about, cow ?! Marjorie roared. “I told you to take me back to my room right away!” Otherwise I’ll call the authorities! Have your license withdrawn! Shut up this hell!

Nurse Ellie remained calm, moving closer to Marjorie, her eyes attentive.

“Ms. Bazeel, I’m only going to ask this question once: Will you PLEASE try to behave well from now on? Stop fighting with all the staff? Stop lighting a fire? Become a decent member of this household? ”

Marjorie only chuckled. “I’m not going to be ordered like a maid!” Not by you or any low level nurse! I will do EXACTLY what I want, when I want it, and YOU won’t stop me!

Nurse Ellie shrugged, “Well, I did my best. I gave you one last chance… Okay, everyone. You can come in now. Let’s get this over with as quickly as possible…”

The light in the room suddenly intensified and all of the nursing home staff began to enter, one by one. They were dressed in black satin dresses and sang in unison, pressing down on Marjorie as she stepped back, horrified.

” What is that ?! She yelled at Nurse Ellie. “Some kind of twisted and twisted joke ?!”

“No,” Ellie replied, rather dejected. “It’s you who leaves us with no other choice.”

” I’ll call the police ! », Threatened Marjorie, still in withdrawal. “My son is going to be mad about this! “

“I doubt it,” Nurse Ellie replied categorically. “The kids never seem to care.”

The nursing home staff were almost on top of Marjorie, who was now pressed against the wall. It was then that the fabric of her dress met the same blue decorative paper, which caused her to wrap and intertwine the two together. Marjorie opened her mouth to scream but it quickly filled up with the blue dye of the faded wallpaper. Like an ocean, it poured over her, spilled over the fabric of her robe, drowned her and pulled her inward like an octopus does with its prey. As the crescent moons all laughed maniacally, the old woman was pulled into the wall with a last faint cry. Then there was only the blue robe, which had been spat on the ground like a pile of dry bones and thrown away.

Nurse Ellie walked over and retrieved the robe, heaving a sigh as one of her colleagues watched.

“That’s the problem these days,” Ellie lamented. “People no longer listen to witches …”