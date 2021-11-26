Tennessee basketball, Lady Vols succeeds despite serious injuries

It looks like the Tennessee men’s basketball program is now in the same boat as the women. One of their most important players is out indefinitely and they will have to keep moving forward without the contributions he makes to the team.

At a press conference on WednesdayRick Barnes said the team is still waiting for updates on Josiah-Jordan James. Last weekend, it was revealed during the Connecticut Hall of Fame tip-off that James had a torn ligament on his finger.

James tried to go against the Villanova Wildcats but was ineffective in the loss. He then missed the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels, won by Tennessee basketball. Here’s what Barnes said about his status.

Just like the men, the Lady Vols come away with a more obvious injury. Their best player, Rae Burrell, has been out since the second half of their first game, which they won 59-49 against the Southern Illinois Salukis.

Kellie Harper’s side have already had to deal with a season-ending injury to starter Marta Suárez, and Jordan Horston missed the first game, which is why they had to cringe by this game. Horston is back, but the other two are still out, Burrell still indefinitely.

While Burrell is a more obvious injury, James is also a key injury. Remember, James was once a five-star rookie, and as a 6’6 ‘214-pound junior he’s a five-star who has had three years to develop playing for Barnes and is the best defenseman in the game. perimeter of UT.

This combination should lend itself to James having a breakthrough year, in the same way that Burrell, already an All-American preseason, was destined to dominate as she was going to have to take on a heavier load with Rennia Davis. However, neither has had the opportunity to do so yet.

Still, Tennessee basketball is advancing on both sides. UT picked up a top 25 victory over UNC on Sunday, and they did so in a dominant fashion with James absent. It was quite impressive and showed that Villanova’s loss was a bit of a fluke.

One of the main reasons for this loss was that the three-pointers didn’t fall for the Vols, and James was the guy who got his eyes peeled. Well, with an injured finger, he was naturally going to struggle, and he went 0 for 6 on the day beyond the arc. They rebounded well the next day.

Obviously, Lady Vols’ play was more impressive. This team has had a quality road win and two top 25 home wins since losing to Burrell, the most recent being a 10-point comeback to beat the Texas Longhorns in overtime.

As the programs enter Thanksgiving and prepare for a weekend of games, the men welcoming the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and the women playing the Oklahoma State Cowgirls and Kansas Jayhawks at an event in Las Vegas. , what they have done so far is enough to be proud of. They showed a lot of heart to overcome their injuries.

The treatment of injuries among women has been more impressive, but both Tennessee basketball programs have been impressive. Someday to be grateful, it’s worth reflecting on these positives. Well done to Barnes and Harper.