Fashion
The 100-year-old legacy of fashion giants in pop culture and controversy
Italian luxury fashion house Gucci is synonymous with modern high-end fashion and pop culture hype. However, the journey of this fashion house started by Guccio Gucci in Florence, Italy a century ago in 1921 has been strewn with interesting family feuds and a high-profile murder. The latter became the subject of recent director Ridley Scott House of Gucci.
As the brand celebrates its centenary since its founding, House of Gucci is a reminder of how the global fashion brand had many enemies. The film starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino traces the story of the 1995 murder of Maurizio Gucci, the founder’s grandson, shot dead on the stairs of his office, at the behest of his former wife. Adam plays Maurizio while Gaga plays his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani.
Before talking about the controversial murder of Maurizio, it is worth going back to the beginnings of the luxury house. Guccio was born March 26, 1881 in a leather goods manufacturer and worked as a bellboy in a London hotel. Here, his first date with luxury goods came when he saw the exquisite luggage of hotel guests. Guccio opened the first leather goods store, producing luxury travel goods for Italy’s affluent upper class, as well as equestrian equipment.
Gucci’s iconic print, which features a series of interconnected dark brown diamonds on a beige background, was designed by Guccio when Italy faced a shortage of leather during WWII. Guccios’ sons, Aldo, Vasco and Rodolfo joined their father’s business and opened more stores in Italy and abroad, boosting the company’s fortunes.
Even as the brand progressed into global markets with celebrities in New York sporting its luxury items, the internal feud within the family continued. According to Deutsche Welle, during the ’70s to’ 90s, internal disagreements between the Gucci siblings, accusations of tax evasion, mismanagement and the murder of Guccios’ grandson and former Gucci boss Maurizio made part of the incidents the fashion house has faced.
Bahrain-based Investcorp took over the business in 1993 and the Gucci family lost all of their stakes in the business. The fashion house was then bought by the French group PPR, whose CEO François-Henri Pinault is married to the Mexican-American actress Salma, who also appears in the film.
Maurizio and Patrizia separated and Guccio’s grandson lived with Paola Franchi. Patrizia and her accomplices, including an avowed witch named Auriemma, played by Salma, were later convicted of the crime and served time in prison.
Today, the Gucci fashion house is known for its flowing fashion with artists like Harry Styles and Jared expressing their androgynous style through their designs. Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele designed the couture designs worn by Harry and Jared for their Met Gala red carpet appearances.
Lana del Rey and Jared Leto in Gucci for the Met Gala pic.twitter.com/C2eqT1M7Ke
— All Might PiGz (@MrBadGentPiGz) May 7, 2018
Are you excited to watch House of Gucci?
