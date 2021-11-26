Fashion
Models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner wear $ 260 Bec and Bridge dress
Models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner wear $ 260 bridesmaid dress by Australian designer to celebrity wedding (and you can buy it NOW)
- Models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner wore Bec and Bridge bridesmaid dresses
- They were attending the celebrity wedding of fashion blogger Lauren Perez
- Lauren ordered the Moon Dance strapless dress ($ 260) from the designer
- The exact dress in a sea foam color is available for pre-order on the site
- It is already classified as “in limited stock” on the site in sizes 6 to 18
Models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner were spotted wearing a bridesmaid dress created by Australian designer label Bec et Bridge for their friend Lauren Perez’s wedding in Miami – and now you can buy it, too.
Young fashionistas donned theStrapless moon dance dress($ 260) in the spray of color on November 11, walking along the waterfront and down the aisle to stand alongside Lauren.
“I worked closely with Bec and Bridge to create a custom color and dress based on one of their styles,” newly married LaurenVogue said, ‘Love how it turned out!’
The young fashionistas (Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner pictured with Hailey Bieber) donned the Strapless Moon Dance Dress ($ 260) in the color of the spray on November 11
A fashion blogger by training, Lauren married longtime boyfriend David Waltzer, director of the Electric Feel Entertainment music label.
The dress is an easy to wear bias cut maxi dress with a low hooded back and closed with an open back that flatters all kinds of body shapes.
Entirely made of viscose, it should only be dry cleaned after wearing and the jewelry should be carefully added so as not to rub the delicate fabric.
It is currently available for pre-order on the website and will ship in March 2022.
Bec and Bridge announced that they were behind the stunning dresses on Instagram shortly after Lauren got married.
“The Moon Dance strapless dress was created for Lauren’s bridesmaids in a new color of sea spray,” wrote a spokesperson for the brand.
Kendall Jenner (pictured) carried a white bouquet down the aisle to her best friend Lauren Perez’s wedding
“What an incredible achievement for everyone at Bec and Bridge,” wrote one fan below the announcement.
“Now everyone will know about this amazing brand,” said another.
A third added: “I can’t wait to look like Kendall.”
Becky Cooper and Bridget Yorston are Sydney’s best friends behind the label.
They met while studying fashion design at the University of Technology and have been inseparable ever since.
Bec and Bridge announced they were behind the stunning dresses on Instagram shortly after Lauren tied the knot
And it all started when women were asked to customize their friends’ jeans.
“We unfortunately don’t have a picture of that first pair of jeans we made,” the women joked to Daily Mail Australia.
But a Gold Coast supplier offered the ladies a deal for 200 pairs of these aged jeans and Bec and Bridge were born.
“Running your own business is a 24/7 job, but we wouldn’t want it any other way. It’s also very gratifying and humbling to see your designs on women all over the world, ”they said.
