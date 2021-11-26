Matches Fashion offers 25% off Black Friday sales





Courtesy Like chlorinated chicken, Black Friday is another US import that might cause a sniffle. Queues. The rush. Madness. The server crashes. It’s madness. But it is also an opportunity. Because in some stores there is a chance to get a little bit of luxury for a lot less. And, at Matches Fashion, the sale features some of the best, top notch fashion brands. But it’s not strictly a Black Friday discount. This is a “Friends and Family” sale and adds a 25% discount on certain lines that include Versace (cool!), Paul Smith (cool!) And Dunhill (very pretty!). There is a lot to choose from then. So, in an effort to make your Black Friday a little better (and a lot more efficient), we’ve rounded up some of the best things from the Matches Fashion Friends and Family sale. And we are all friends and family here! Otherwise, head straight to Matches Fashion and check out all the good stuff marked for the 25% promotion. Remember to put the code at checkout. Advertising – Continue Reading Below 1 Versace STORE £ 490 £ 367.50 Blue jeans are an all American thing. Figures Italians do better (or, in this case, Versace). 2 Yours STORE £ 265 £ 198.75 Gray sweatshirts should be worn forever. So buy one that lasts forever from the American label Les Tiens. 3 Dominique jones STORE £ 185 £ 138.75 The 18-carat gold-plated chains are the gateway to jewelry novices. But in Dominic Jones, there is a level two choice with a simple “tooth” pendant. 4 Asics STORE £ 100 £ 75 What is another pair of rock solid Asics? 5 APC STORE £ 545 £ 408.75 A Prince of Wales motif goes to the Parisian in the form of an APC overcoat that merges the two sides of the Channel. 6 Marni STORE £ 450 £ 337.50 Marni makes the best non-designer designer bags in the industry. See here. 7 Paul smith STORE £ 295 £ 221.25 When people say you need a good pair of shoes, they mean leather derbies from the king of British menswear, Paul Smith. 8 Framework STORE £ 190 £ 142.50 Classic skinny jeans are even more classic in dark blue, by Frame, and preferably with a chunky gorpy coat. 9 The mayor STORE £ 440 £ 330 Lemaire makes work shirts that are much too thin for actual work. Wear it on Christmas Day and not for Boxing Day crafts. ten Nanushka STORE £ 445 £ 333.75 The Nanushka twill pants will go just as well with a suit as with a t-shirt and jacket. It means you need it. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

