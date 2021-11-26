Have you ever worn a blazer dress?

Hyderabad: Have you ever aspired to wear an outfit that imparts an imposing personality to its wearer? The blazer dress is a garment that will keep you strong and tall among your peers!

Merging a formal dress with a regular blazer, the dress allows the wearer to look fashionable and comfortable, providing a stylish alternative to the common blazer or dress pants. However, more often than not, blazer dresses were often expensive and not within the reach of normal people.

It was these observations that led Kriti Gandhi, a fashion enthusiast, to start an innovative design in her “Posh Affair” label for the ambitious class often in Tier 1 and 2 cities in India. For nearly a decade, his vision had been clear to “deliver chic and stylish fashionable clothing at reasonable prices to an ambitious and growing global audience” through his brand.

Kriti says, I admit that I am a fashionista first and foremost. It has always been fashion for me above all else. However, I realized that in India the price factor is very high and designers need to take a democratic approach that caters to everyone. This was the mission on which our Posh Affair label was launched and luckily we still continue

The latest trend is in blazer dresses, and they are selling like hot cakes, especially among young women who want to add a pair to their wardrobe to attend office meetings or when traveling to the UK. foreigner. Without a doubt, the dress attracts attention and nails it.

