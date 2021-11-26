Janhvi Kapoor looked impeccable in fuchsia and all thanks to her stunning lace dress





Janhvi Kapoor may have been in the industry quite a short time, but has certainly created a niche among other fashionistas. We’ve seen her travel to different parts of the world and she constantly made us style notes throughout the process. Back home, she is no less! In her pink dress, she proved that Brilliant is always right. We believe if tea parties took the sassy route, they would look exactly like him. Lucky for us, the winter brunch season is surely upon us and Janhvi’s trendy outing is just around the corner. The delicate lace detail on the dress contrasts with the sparkling buttons that it complements perfectly with an equally sparkling pair of heels. She kept her hair neatly tied back in a half bun and complemented her soft glam makeup with hints of rose too. Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor’s Los Angeles Style In A Casual Black Dress Is Perfect For The Weekend Pink appears to be Janhvi Kapoor’s color of the moment and can easily be spotted channeling Barbie vibes. Her recent participant in this ride was from her sister, Khushi Kapoor’s birthday party, where she was seen wearing a cute candy pink strappy mini dress. Paired with matching heels and Janhvi Kapoor, it’s a perfect fit for Barbie. There is always time to do disco for Janhvi Kapoor and when she has the perfect shimmering dress to dance to is when she looks the happiest. A hint of contemporary and a lot of retro chic goodness came together to dress Janhvi Kapoor in a sequined dress with ruffled sleeves beautifully earlier this month. Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor’s Floral Bikini Makes Her Days In Dubai Rather Stylish Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor Elevate Sister Style In Their Pink Look To shop for fashion on Amazon, click here. Disclaimer: The Swirlster Picks Team writes about things we think you’ll like. Swirlster has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

