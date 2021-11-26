Atacama-Wste in Chile: Mllhalde en Fast-Fashion

Status: 11/26/2021 02:38

The Atacama Desert in Chile is best known because the giant ALMA telescope is located there. But now many know the place for another reason. There are huge mountains with clothes thrown away.

By Anne Herrberg, ARD Studio Rio de Janeiro

There are things that have no place here: T-shirts and Bermuda shorts of all colors dominate between the arid dunes of the Atacama Desert, including Christmas outfits and snow boots.









SWR logo Anne Herrberg

ARD-Studio Rio de Janeiro

Sofia, a Venezuelan migrant, takes out a jacket from the textile mountain: “I came with my two children and a very big suitcase, but I had to throw everything away while crossing South America. I even lost the cover. The cold at night gnaws at us, especially the children, it’s hard to bear. “

59,000 tonnes of clothing per year

The clothes chosen by Sofia are void. Chile has long been a hub for used and unsold textiles from around the world. According to research by the AFP news agency, around 59,000 tonnes of clothing ends up in the free zone of the port of Iquique each year. Anything that is not resold in the capital Santiago or in neighboring South American countries ends up in the desert.

Chile’s unique Desierto de Atacama becomes a dumping ground for ephemeral fashion. Moyra Rojas, regional secretary of the Ministry of the Environment, said: “There is no doubt that these landfills and textile waste are a big problem for the environment. They often cause fires and pollute the air. And this also applies to residents, because the landfills are located right in the center of the city, close to populated areas. “

Two young women looking for usable clothes in the Atacama Desert in Chile. Image: AFP

As toxic as tires

Textiles are as toxic as plastic or tires. They contain many pollutants, resulting for example from dyeing, bleaching or printing. According to a recent study by Greenpeace, the textile industry uses more than 70 chemicals that are harmful to health and the environment. The polyester it contains takes up to 200 years to degrade, and even then the so-called microplastic items remain.

Recycling companies – Isolated initiatives

This type of special waste is not accepted at all in normal landfills, explains Franklin Zepeda. He founded a business that processes discarded clothing. “Textile waste is created by importing used clothing. In the free zone, high quality and secondary clothing and waste are sorted. It was a waste of time, we now use it as a raw material for our insulation. thermal panels. “

The founder of the Ecocitex company, Rosario Hevia de Santiago, also recycles weathered textiles and uses them to make yarn. But there are isolated initiatives in the fight against a global problem: overproduction in the textile industry. Global textile production doubled between 2000 and 2014, according to a 2019 UN report. The industry is now responsible for around 20 percent of the world’s water consumption.

There are a few companies that deal with discarded clothing, but that is not enough to solve the problem in Chile. Image: AFP

“Consume less unnecessarily”

“A lot of people criticize us and say: why are they asking for money for recycling? The answer is: we need to make people understand that textile waste creates costs and pollutes the environment. What can be done about it: consume less unnecessary things and wear things longer. But as we can see: no sooner had the lockdown been lifted than people lined up in front of the branches of Zara, H&M and other stores geared towards fast fashion, ”explains Rosario Hevia.

Environmental protection organizations like Greenpeace are calling for more pressure on the textile industry: “There should be an obligation to recycle properly. People have to rethink, ”says entrepreneur Hevia, and question their own consumer behavior.