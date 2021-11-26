Fashion
Atacama-Wste in Chile: Mllhalde en Fast-Fashion
Status: 11/26/2021 02:38
The Atacama Desert in Chile is best known because the giant ALMA telescope is located there. But now many know the place for another reason. There are huge mountains with clothes thrown away.
There are things that have no place here: T-shirts and Bermuda shorts of all colors dominate between the arid dunes of the Atacama Desert, including Christmas outfits and snow boots.
Anne Herrberg
ARD-Studio Rio de Janeiro
Sofia, a Venezuelan migrant, takes out a jacket from the textile mountain: “I came with my two children and a very big suitcase, but I had to throw everything away while crossing South America. I even lost the cover. The cold at night gnaws at us, especially the children, it’s hard to bear. “
59,000 tonnes of clothing per year
The clothes chosen by Sofia are void. Chile has long been a hub for used and unsold textiles from around the world. According to research by the AFP news agency, around 59,000 tonnes of clothing ends up in the free zone of the port of Iquique each year. Anything that is not resold in the capital Santiago or in neighboring South American countries ends up in the desert.
Chile’s unique Desierto de Atacama becomes a dumping ground for ephemeral fashion. Moyra Rojas, regional secretary of the Ministry of the Environment, said: “There is no doubt that these landfills and textile waste are a big problem for the environment. They often cause fires and pollute the air. And this also applies to residents, because the landfills are located right in the center of the city, close to populated areas. “
Two young women looking for usable clothes in the Atacama Desert in Chile.
Image: AFP
As toxic as tires
Textiles are as toxic as plastic or tires. They contain many pollutants, resulting for example from dyeing, bleaching or printing. According to a recent study by Greenpeace, the textile industry uses more than 70 chemicals that are harmful to health and the environment. The polyester it contains takes up to 200 years to degrade, and even then the so-called microplastic items remain.
Recycling companies – Isolated initiatives
This type of special waste is not accepted at all in normal landfills, explains Franklin Zepeda. He founded a business that processes discarded clothing. “Textile waste is created by importing used clothing. In the free zone, high quality and secondary clothing and waste are sorted. It was a waste of time, we now use it as a raw material for our insulation. thermal panels. “
The founder of the Ecocitex company, Rosario Hevia de Santiago, also recycles weathered textiles and uses them to make yarn. But there are isolated initiatives in the fight against a global problem: overproduction in the textile industry. Global textile production doubled between 2000 and 2014, according to a 2019 UN report. The industry is now responsible for around 20 percent of the world’s water consumption.
There are a few companies that deal with discarded clothing, but that is not enough to solve the problem in Chile.
Image: AFP
“Consume less unnecessarily”
“A lot of people criticize us and say: why are they asking for money for recycling? The answer is: we need to make people understand that textile waste creates costs and pollutes the environment. What can be done about it: consume less unnecessary things and wear things longer. But as we can see: no sooner had the lockdown been lifted than people lined up in front of the branches of Zara, H&M and other stores geared towards fast fashion, ”explains Rosario Hevia.
Environmental protection organizations like Greenpeace are calling for more pressure on the textile industry: “There should be an obligation to recycle properly. People have to rethink, ”says entrepreneur Hevia, and question their own consumer behavior.
Chile – Fast-Fashion in der Atacama-Wste
Anne Herrberg, ARD Rio de Janeiro, 11/26/2021 5:47
Sources
2/ https://www.tagesschau.de/ausland/amerika/muellhalde-atacama-wueste-101.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]