Dress rehearsal before the opera “Koroghlu” [PHOTO/VIDEO]





November 26, 2021 4:37 PM (UTC + 04: 00) 246

By Laman Ismayilova A dress rehearsal was held at the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater before the opera “Koroghlu”. Uzeyir Hajibayli’s opera “Koroghlu” will be staged at the National Opera and Ballet Theater on November 27th. The opera will bring together popular artists Akram Poladov (Ali), distinguished artists Ramil Gasimov (Koroghlu), Ilaha Afandiyeva (Nigar), Jahangir Gurbanov (Hasan khan), Aliahmadov Ibrahimov (Jester) and others. Ramil Gasimov (Koroghlu) is the youngest performer in this role. He first embodied the image of Koroglu in 2011, when he was 27 years old. The director of the opera is the honored artistic worker Hafiz Guliyev, the honored choral conductor-artistic worker Sevil Hajiyeva. The opera will be accompanied by the orchestra under the direction of the principal conductor, the emeritus artist Ayyub Guliyev. The story behind the opera Koroghlu’s epic tells the story of people’s lives, their struggle for justice and freedom. The storyline is based on a national epic about poor and abused villagers rising up to defeat their unjust and oppressive khans and beys (landowners) in the 16th and 17th centuries. The struggle of two opposing forces – the people and feudal forms of governance – forms the dramatic basis of the opera. The drama shows the growing struggle of the people for the liberation from the oppressors and enemies of the homeland. Based on its history, Hajibayov created the five-act opera, which has become a real national heritage. Uzeyir Hajibayli’s opera “Koroghlu” is a masterpiece of Azerbaijani classical art. The opera in five acts was written on the libretto by Heydar Ismayilov and verses by Mammad Said Ordubadi. The libretto is based on episodes from the epic Koroghlu, a heroic legend important in the oral traditions of the Turkish peoples. The composer worked on the opera “Koroghlu” from 1932 to 1936. The opera was premiered at the National Opera and Ballet Theater in 1937 under the direction of Uzeyir Hajibayli. Prominent Azerbaijani opera tenor Bulbul played a leading role. Worldwide release on music platforms The opera “Koroghlu” is still included in the National Opera and Ballet Theater. In September, the opera was released on world music platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, Yandex Music, Tidal, etc. The last time, the opera “Koroghlu” was recorded in 1959 under the baton of the great maestro Niyazi. Honored artist, famous conductor Ayyub Guliyev, honored cultural worker, sound engineer Faig Babayev participated in the project initiated by the director of the Palace Heydar Aliyev Ramil Gasimov. The main parts of the opera were performed by distinguished artists Ramil Gasimov, Ilaha Afendiyeva, Jahangir Gurbanov, Tural Aghasiyev, people’s artist Ali Askarov and singer Taleh Yahyayev. The media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az – Follow us on twitter @AzerNewsAz

