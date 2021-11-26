Fast fashion manipulates us into consumerism, says Aja Barker

All of these things made me feel very poor at the time.

In fact, all of these things made me normal. The vast majority of the world does not have generational wealth this way. But they still made me feel poor at various times in my life.

Still, it’s actually ridiculous to look back, because we always had enough to eat and gifts under the Christmas tree. There was never stress over how an electric bill would be paid or if we would be evicted from our home. My mom loves coupons and always budgeted, but it didn’t equal poverty although she often tells us we don’t have a potty to pee. (The origin of this phrase comes from the Great Depression. Urine in a large pot for leather tanneries to use in exchange for a small fee. If you didn’t have a pot to pee, you were really badly placed.)

There is a huge difference between feeling poor and being poor, but so often many of us who are far from the poverty line confuse these feelings with real poverty. Poverty is a system of oppression that is very difficult to escape. From a young age, I had internalized a supposed lack of abundance with being poor. But this is all due to growing up in an area where there was probably an unhealthy amount of abundance and excess. Society can divide, and these feelings are pernicious. When you live in a townhouse but your neighborhood is surrounded by McMansions, it’s an easy mistake to make.

My mother grew up with little in a family of nine black children during Jim Crow’s time in Alabama, so fears of poverty have followed her throughout her life. It’s a hard thing to shake, and in a way, that mindset has permeated our home as well. As well as all frugal habits. We haven’t lost anything in my family.

So, with all these feelings swimming around, I felt poor and I felt lacking. This is why I was already naturally indoctrinated to become the perfect consumer of fast fashion! I was someone who had sufficient disposable income, and who never felt well enough compared to my peers. I looked at what was on offer and thought it was for me! Finally, I can dress like everyone else, so as to maintain appearances with new clothes, whenever I want!

This is what I would say that really got me started on the road to fast fashion consumption, and I believe it is the same for millions and millions of us. It fills the gaps that our society makes us feel in ourselves and in our lives. The void that never settled has left in me. Maybe this could be plugged by buying me a place in the world and hiding these insecurities in piles of clothes? It is important that you understand your own sense of lack, and what caused it at this point in your journey, as this will explain what drives that feeling of not being enough that forces you to acquire more.

