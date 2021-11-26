The best perfumes for men in the Black Friday sales





Seasonal shopping events like Black Friday can do odd things on your mind – but if there’s one thing that’s sure to succumb in the depths of the discount, it’s a great scent. Smell Good is a smart choice any season, and the Black Friday sale is a great opportunity to invest in some superior cologne. We are talking about great classics like Dior and Tom Ford, with less obvious findings from Aesop and DS & Durga. There are plenty of perfume deals to go this week, and we’ve picked out the ones that are worth checking out.

1 Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum WAS £ 141 NOW £ 126.90

Libertylondon.com London’s signature scent, Santal 33 is by no means a unique choice. However, some things are iconic for good reason, and this modern ode to the American West, with its iris-sweet sandalwood trail, is one of them. 2 Burberry Hero Eau de Toilette for Men WAS £ 76 NOW £ 54

lookfantastic.com Now that we’ve all calmed down about Adam Driver’s transformation into a centaur, we’re ready to enjoy the really good scent of Burberry’s Hero. Tangy bergamot mingles with a crisp note of juniper and black pepper, with light cedar at the base. A modern and fresh way to wear wood. 3 Aesop Miraceti Eau de Parfum WAS £ 140 NOW £ 112

spacenk.com.uk Aesop’s new Othertopias collection is designed to transport you to an imaginary realm. True to form, each of the three scents gives off a vaguely familiar scent, while remaining strangely curious. Miraceti is almost aquatic, with amber and spices evoking images of a windswept ship. Weird, but it works. 4 Acqua di Parma x La Double J Roll-on Discovery Set WAS £ 55 NOW £ 24.75

escentual.com Milanese design house La Double J has brightened up Acqua di Parma’s most beloved fragrance family for the holiday season. The perfect gift for anyone who prefers timeless design to Christmas chintz, this gift set contains pocket bottles of the brand’s four Blu Mediterraneo fragrances. 5 Dior Homme Eau de Toilette WAS £ 59 NOW £ 52

feelunique.com A timeless classic, Dior Homme is suitable for almost any occasion, whether it’s a Monday get-together or a festive party. Clean with a light woody base, it’s a safe gift too. 6 Calvin Klein CK Everyone Eau de Toilette WAS £ 59 NOW £ 28.73

amazon.fr The first overtly unisex addition to the Calvin Klein fragrance family, CK Everyone is surprisingly accomplished. More than a sure scent, it combines crunchy citrus with a sweet tea note to create an uplifting choice for those who love their light scent. 7 Bulgari Man Wood Essence Eau de Parfum WAS £ 67 now £ 59.40

feelunique.com A surprisingly light woody fragrance, Bulgari’s Man Wood Essence is a breath of fresh air. 8 DS & Durga St. Vetyver Eau de Parfum WAS £ 220 NOW £ 187

Libertylondon.com The most recent version of DS & Durga is far from a traditional vetiver scent. With the clove and rum pushing it firmly out of predictable “green” territory, it’s a memorable choice for day or night. 9 Tom Ford Ombre Leather Scent WAS £ 140 NOW £ 126

selfridges.com This season, Mr. Ford is capitalizing on the cult status of his original Ombre Leather cologne. This amplified iteration of Perfume showcases the violet, which perfectly showcases the butter-soft leather base. ten Byredo Open Sky Limited Edition Eau de Parfum WAS £ 178 NOW £ 160

Libertylondon.com Yes, there is a hint of cannabis in this one, but it smells as deep as you can imagine that soggy festival tent. Black pepper and palo santo complete a sweet, comforting scent that, as the name suggests, smells like a vast green field (minus the warm Corona). This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

