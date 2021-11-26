Fashion
Sofia Vergara dons a cutout brown dress as she dances with her family at Thanksgiving celebration
Sofia Vergara looked sensational as she danced alongside her family during Thanksgiving celebrations in an Instagram post on Thursday.
The actress, 49, was joined by her musician sister Veronica, 21, and influential niece Claudia, 29, as they displayed their enviable frames.
Swaying side to side, the three-piece rocked their curvaceous figures in maroon cutout dresses before circling around.
Look-alikes: Sofia Vergara (left) looked sensational as she danced alongside influential niece Claudia, 29 (center) and actress sister Veronica, 21 (right) during Thanksgiving celebrations in an Instagram post on Thursday
They certainly created a storm while doing their best moves on a rousing Latin American track as they admired each other in a mirror.
The former Modern Family star seemed to be having a blast at the party, who saw her taking selfies with her many family members.
Her grandmother looked sensational in a black blouse adorned with gold leaf print as she joined the star for a follow-up dance later.
Triple trouble: Ladies show off their enviable frames in their matching sets
Amazing: Swaying side to side, all three pieces rocked their curvaceous figures in cutout brown dresses before circling around
Have fun! They certainly created a storm while busting their best moves on a rousing Latin American track
Sofia paid tribute to her husband Joe Manganiello as she celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Tuesday – although he did not appear to be in attendance for the Thanksgiving party.
The America’s Got Talent judge shared romantic snaps and video from the couple’s lavish ceremony in Palm Beach.
She wrote in her caption: “Feliz Aniversario mi amor! 6 years old. See you! I love you! ‘ before adding several heart emojis.
The Colombian-born beauty looked stunning in her custom Zuhair Murad wedding dress which took 1,657 hours to create as she gazed lovingly into her man’s eyes.
Work it! Her grandmother (left) looked sensational in a black blouse with printed gold leaves as she joined the star for a follow-up dance later
Cute: The former Modern Family star seemed to be having a blast at the party, who saw her taking selfies with her many family members
Wow ! She flashed her many assets in a plunging black dress
The dress featured a strapless sweetheart neckline, fitted silhouette, baroque embroidered lace and a detachable ball gown skirt.
The Magic Mike star cut a beautiful figure in a classic black tuxedo with a crisp white shirt and a black bow tie.
In the second image, Sofia was seen beaming as she wrapped her arms around her husband’s neck.
The two were seen cutting their wedding cake in the third photo. Famous pastry chef Sylvia Weinstock’s five-tier cake was decorated with white flowers.
Pals: She picked up her white Chihuahua dog, Bubbles, for a sweet pic later
In its element: Sofia’s large dinner table was adorned with a gold candle and yellow autumn leaves
Sensational: Sofia and Veronica caused a storm as she joined forces for a scorching nighttime selfie
Sweet: Sofia was joined by an endearing young member of her family for a pic at the table
Sofia concluded her post with a video in which she was seen handing her glass of wine to a guest before heading out on the dance floor with Joe while Latin music played.
The couple started dating in June 2014, just weeks after Sofia called off her engagement to Nick Loeb.
Just six months later, the True Blood star asked the question, in Spanish, while they were on vacation in Hawaii for Christmas.
Although the couple do not have children together, Sofia is the mother of a son, Manolo, 27, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.
Loved it: Sofia paid tribute to her husband Joe Manganiello as she celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Tuesday – although he didn’t appear to be in attendance for the Thanksgiving party
