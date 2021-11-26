Gorpcore Trend On The Rise As Extreme Outerwear Hits Pubs And Parks | Fashion





No matter what it looks like, the question fashion fans are asking this winter is what does it do? and is it hot? as the utility jackets and pants used by mountain climbers find favor with city dwellers. Extreme outdoor clothing, the kind suited to climbing Everest, is the dominant streetwear trend this winter and a sign that outdoor brands will continue to dominate our wardrobes, regardless of the weather. This rise of gorpcore the trend to wear outdoor labels in town, making Patagonia fleeces and North Face jackets a style staple means that storm-resistant hoods, technologically advanced Gore-Tex and frost-resistant underlays are all in the limelight. now the mainstays of a trip to the pub or even a leisurely stroll in the park. Frank Ocean wears orange Mammut puffer jacket and ArcTeryx beanie in Paris. Photograph: Edward Berthelot / Getty Browns Fashion describes its collection of high performance brands as one of its strongest categories. Our customers have made fashion and functionality a part of their daily lives, says retailer athletic wear buyer Joe Brunner. Matchesfashion notes the same interest with sneakers from former ski boot brand Salomon and outerwear from Japanese Snow Peak among its bestsellers. Brands such as Icelandic 66North and Swiss company Mammut, which made climbing ropes before expanding into clothing and now favored by singer Frank Ocean, are the most in demand. Lil Yachty wears an Arcteryx jacket in London in August. Photograph: Lorne Thomson / Redferns Arcteryx, a Vancouver-based mountaineering brand, is at the center of this extreme moment for our wardrobes. With the backing of rap stars such as Lil Yachty and A $ AP Rocky, the Alpine specialist has moonlighted as a fashion heavyweight. This month, proof of the attractiveness of Arcteryx, the brand launched a collaboration with the fashion house Jil Sander. The collection includes jackets, overalls and a one-piece for mountain sports. He will undoubtedly become a favorite of street-style influencers attending fashion shows in cold weather. With prices considerably higher than Arcteryx’s main product line, the collection is intended to bridge the gap between high performance clothing and high aesthetic quality. Fashion platform Lyst predicts that the collaboration with J Sander is the tip of the iceberg in this trend, citing fashion with forward-looking technology as its main prediction on what to expect from the fashion world. next year. Suspender pants from the Arcteryx-Jil Sander collaboration. More than ever, people want their clothes to have a purpose and ask for more because technology allows us to do so, says fashion writer David Hellqvist, founder of Document Studios and contributor to New Order magazine and Orienteer Mapazine. We may be talking about a return to glamor, but our appetite for outdoors-inspired clothing suggests otherwise. We’ve come to appreciate the great outdoors and beautiful landscapes again on a different scale, Hellqvist says, to enjoy the simple things in life again. Fortunately, there are clothes to buy that match this ambition.

