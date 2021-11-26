British Fashion Awards will honor IB Kamara





BFC announced that IB Kamara will be honored overnight for his incredible contribution … [+] to culture, art and fashion and its unwavering commitment to challenging stereotypes and the status quo. Kamara will receive the Isabella Blow Fashion Designer Award which recognizes top fashion innovators and designers, celebrating the invaluable contributions that have changed the entire fashion landscape. (Photo by Stefania M. D’Alessandro / Getty Images for Zalando)

Getty Images for Zalando

At the magnificent Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday 29e In November, artists and collaborators will celebrate talent and achievement as they come together for the Fashion Awards in what has been one of the most pivotal years for the industry. The prizes presented by TikTok will raise funds for the BFC Foundation (British Fashion Council). It is a charity that supports the future growth and success of the UK fashion industry with a focus on talent, education, grantmaking and business mentoring. The British Fashion Council (BFC) event will this year be hosted by Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award winner actor, singer, director, songwriter and playwright Billy Porter. With over 30 years of experience in the industry, Porter has become one of the industry’s most recognizable artists and is a style icon who uses fashion as a means of expression and communication. The event hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC) will this year be hosted by Emmy, Tony and Grammy … [+] Award-winning actor, singer, director, songwriter and playwright Billy Porter. With over 30 years of experience in the industry, Porter has become one of the industry’s most recognizable artists and is a style icon who uses fashion as a means of expression and communication. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

Getty Images

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> BFC announced that IB Kamara will be honored that evening for his incredible contribution to culture, art and fashion and his enduring commitment to challenging stereotypes and the status quo. Kamara will receive the Isabella Blow Fashion Designer Award, which recognizes the best fashion innovators and designers, celebrating the invaluable contributions that have changed the entire fashion landscape. Born in Sierra Leone, Kamara spent his childhood in The Gambia. At 16, he moved to London, where he then attended Central Saint Martins. Known for his radically innovative work, Kamara has been described as one of the most exciting creative voices in a generation. Her distinct take is bold, marrying high fashion with the unexpected. In 2021, Kamara was appointed editor-in-chief of Dazed magazine and his editorial work has been featured in French, Italian and UK Vogue, Double, AnOther, M le Monde, System and iD. Kamara has also been a consultant for brands such as Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Off-White, Philosophy and Erdem and has collaborated with artists such as Beyonc, Rihanna and Madonna. H&M has partnered with Kamara to lead its first collection with a circular design. Previous Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator winners include Dame Pat McGrath, Nick Knight OBE and Edward Enninful OBE The global entertainment platform that rewards the role of fashion in our culture also announced that Brit Award winning singer / songwriter Griff will perform live from the red carpet at the event. British talent Griff 2021 was a watershed year for the young artist and self-taught … [+] producer. Hailed as the new Queen of Pop, this year she became the first female artist to reach the top 5 of the charts with a mixtape and has since taken her critically acclaimed work on tour. (Photo by JMSternational / JMSernational for BRIT Awards / Getty Images)

JMSernational for the BRIT Awards / Getty Images

2021 was a pivotal year for the young artist and self-taught producer. Hailed as the new queen of pop, this year she became the first female artist to reach the top 5 of the charts with a mixtape and has since taken her critically acclaimed work on tour. The BFC Foundation aims to improve equality and opportunity in the industry by supporting talented designers at all stages of their careers, from school level to becoming a global fashion brand. In 2020/21, the association raised 1.7 million for the BFC Foundation and supported 33 creators. Main sponsor TikTok will bring digital innovation to the event by delivering a stream of live interviews and behind-the-scenes content, enabling global reach. Across the red carpet space, the social media platform will have the Fashion Awards Glambot to capture must-have red carpet looks, sharing them in real time by uploading them to the Fashion Awards TikTok account. The impact of Covid-19 has been significant on the fashion industry, with resale, recycling and rental platforms becoming more prevalent and consumers questioning organizations more about ethics and responsibility social. The Fashion Awards are an evening that the UK fashion industry will take to the global stage once again and are a great opportunity to demonstrate how the crisis has been a catalyst for change for good.

