What is the best coaching position in men’s college basketball? A clear top five with Kentucky – The Athletic

What makes a great job as a head coach in men’s basketball? Is it compensation? It comes with pressure. Is it a tradition of excellence? It’s a lot to live with. Is it the quality of life? Warm weather is nice, but it does mean it’s harder to get people to come inside and watch a game. Is it good or bad to be in a school where football is king? These schools have tons of money, but the fans don’t support the basketball team as much. Then again, when this basketball team loses, fans don’t care too.

These are alluring questions, and most fans and writers have strong opinions about them. So we decided to conduct a survey of people who are not only able to know, but who dream of being hired by one of the best dogs. Over the past week, The Athletic polled 60 people via text message asking for their top five head coaching jobs. The vast majority of our constituents were head coaches and assistants, but we also added a few agents and research executives from companies to get their input as well.

The answers were fascinating but hardly surprising. There is a very clear upper level in this sport of four blue blood programs. If you count UCLA, the clear No.5, it’s a Final Four-and-One. People can get poetic about quality of life and not want to be in the pressure cooker of unrealistic fan expectations, but at the end of the day coaches want to be in schools where they can earn – and get paid – the most. .

Here are the results of the survey. Points were compiled in a basic 5-4-3-2-1 fashion.

1. Kentucky

Points: 254 Your total: 60 Your first place: 28

Big, blue, better. Kentucky soared to the top of the rankings as the only school represented on all 60 ballots, and with a particularly strong performance in the first place category. It’s almost enough to make you forget the Billy Gillispie era.

This, of course, is no surprise.