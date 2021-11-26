Melania Trump Goes Elegant In Blue Midi Dress And Beige Pointy Pumps For Thanksgiving Charity Event





Melania Trump saved her favorite silhouettes for a charity outing on Wednesday. The former first lady posed for photos wearing an elegant blue buttoned midi dress with long sleeves and accessorized with a beige belt. For the shoes, she wore dark beige point-toe suede pumps with sand-colored hat tips. The shoes simplified her outfit while adding to her classic character, as similar pairs can be worn with a range of outfits throughout the year. The Palm Beach, Florida resident, who has moved permanently from New York and Washington, DC, looked stylish as she served her community ahead of the Thanksgiving vacation thanks to the Be Best kids program that she established as first lady when her husband, Donald Trump, was in office. This #Thanksgiving, I want to express my gratitude to the families who open their hearts and homes to foster children and those who serve in the child welfare community. Thank you @ 4kids.us for working tirelessly to ensure the health and safety of these children. #BeBest #melaniatrump Melania captioned a series of images posted on her Instagram page. The old model spent her time with the 4Kids organization, which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing housing and care for children and families in crisis in South Florida. As for the shoes, Asset regularly wears versatile shoes. She can often be seen in point-toe pumps and flats in shades of black and white by her go-to designer, Christian Louboutin. However, she also dons similar styles from Alaia, Roger Vivier, and Dior. For bolder statements, Trump sports a pop of patterns like zebra, stripes or plaid or in the same silhouettes of luxury brands like Manolo Blahnik. Click the gallery to see more of Melania Trumps shoe style. Launch gallery: All the shoes Melania Trump wore in 2020 The best of footwear Sign up for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Click here to read the full article.

