20 Best Sellers Online Right Now According To Vogue Editors

It’s that time of year to sit back, relax, and shop for the bestsellers online right now. While memories of Black Friday sales of the past may seem like a rush of eager shoppers vying to enter brick-and-mortar stores for all the on-sale items of their affection, the in-person interruption of the last year showed us that online shopping the post-Thanksgiving sales are a delightfully low-key event; indulging yourself, or getting a head start on holiday shopping, can be done in your pajamas with a cup of coffee in hand.

The new hurdle in navigating the Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday deals at home now is the time it takes to sift through the endless options available. To make things easier, Vogue publishers have shared their picks from the Black Friday bestsellers right now. While some may be looking to improve their beauty regimen, and others stock up on stylish products. winter essentials, there are many options to inspire your own holiday shopping.

Here, Vogue the editors are sharing what they envision of the bestsellers online right now, from The Row jeans to matching holiday pajamas for the whole family.

Rickie De Sole, Executive Fashion Director, Vogue.com

I love a great family vacation pic, and these matching pajamas are so cute!

Petite Plume classic twill women’s pajama set, white and red piping

Lauren Valenti, Senior Beauty Editor

As I am always moving to a new space, I plan to go into full hibernation mode in December. Finally, I finally invested in Samsungs The Frame, satisfying both my inner ambitions and my craving for comfortable movie marathons and Bravo frenzy. I will feed the senses with my favorite candle brand Joyas, elegant and addictively scented candles. I took a look at their Movie Genre collection, a collaboration with independent studio A24 (Midsummer, Uncut gems, and Lady Bird) that takes you on an olfactory journey through everything from romantic comedy to westerns, and it’s high time to explore. I’ll also take advantage of the extra downtime by slipping into my new organic and decidedly cloudy Avocado mattress. I eventually evolved into a Queen and can’t wait to be one with her as Grandpa Joe in Willy wonka.

Samsung classifies 43 inch QLED 4K smart tv frame Joya Studio a24 movie genre collection

Alexandra Michler, Director of Fashion Initiatives

Boots like these are essential for New York winters. I have to refresh my everyday boot every year due to the harsh salt and snow conditions on the city streets. This pair of Proenza is both trendy and functional, and will give my gait a real boost on those blustery February mornings.

Proenza Schouler leather Chelsea boots $ 975 $ 585 MATCHESFASHION.COM

Charlotte Diamond, Associate Fashion Editor

I’m always looking to add jewelry to my collection, and the sale season is the best time of year to do so. Bea Bongiascas’ colorful and coveted jewelry is my favorite and I will definitely go for these fun floral inspired earrings!

Bea Bongiasca two-tone asymmetrical flower earrings

Julie Tong, Senior Commerce Editor

I really need a boot refresh and these from Tory Burch work just fine: one to complement my fall office wardrobe and another when the temperatures cool down and the snow is finally here.

Tory Burch T-hardware Chelsea Boots Tory Burch lug sole hiking boots

Willow Lindley, Director of Accessories

Very happy to grab this brand new instant classic Vogue Collector’s hat (truly the hat of the year!) At this annual sale.

Bob Vogue in black

Rachel Besser, Market Editor

This year’s holidays are more festive than ever and I am always happy to get dressed. Usually I like makeup without makeup, but I’m investing in a new lipstick and a pair of heels to turn things up for the next vacation evenings.

Jimmy Choo Kari 90 pumps in leather with crystal straps $ 932 $ 652 MATCHESFASHION.COM

Elise Taylor, Senior Lifestyle Editor

In winter, my work uniform changes from midi dresses with small heels to … well, always midi dresses, but with boots! Problem is, I find most good boots prohibitively expensive, so I get most of mine second-hand or on sale. Fortunately, on Black Friday these dark gray By Far boots are fabulously discounted. An immediate addition to the cart if you ask me!

By Far Stevie suede ankle boots

Christian Allaire, fashion and style writer

I live in jeans, seven days a week. That being said, I wanted more than a pair of statements to add to the mix. I covet these Ahluwalia jeans; I love that I can wear them with a white t-shirt and they would do all the work for my outfit. Isn’t it worth the investment?

Revisited Ahluwalia Indigo signature jeans

Atalie Gimmel, Social Media Manager

I rarely indulge in luxurious pajamas, except when it’s Black Friday. Even during the stress of the holidays, it’s impossible not to dream of peace in this pair.

Eberjey Frida topstitched stretch modal-jersey pajamas

Virginia Smith, Fashion Director

The recent cold weather has reminded me that it’s time to get ready for winter. I love the modern take on Magda Butrym’s Chelsea boots – they go with everything.

Magda Butrym leather Chelsea boots

Arden Fanning, contributor

Has anyone else watched this Netflix series Down to earth with Zac Efron where does it go in Paris and taste the waters like the Americans do for wine tastings? I was really interested in water quality, and Berkeys are the new centerpiece for homes that can potentially remove over 200 contaminants from tap water. Something about filling a glass with the little tap makes it look luxurious.

Berkey Filters Berkey Travel Water Filter

Taylor Anderson, Assistant Social Media Manager

I took a look at the Simon Miller vegan leather bag to just say some time! This versatile pleated puffin bag features a convertible shoulder strap to allow it to be worn as a purse, crossbody bag, or crossbody. It’s the perfect bag for anyone on the go.

Large vegan puffin Simon Miller

Alexis Bennett, business writer

I’m going to take this moment to stock up on timeless winter wardrobe essentials, like this Victoria Beckham alpaca wool sweater and stylish jeans from The Row.

Victoria Beckham contrast-trimmed alpaca-blend sweater The Row Carlton straight jeans

Madeline Fass, market editor

I’ve had an eye on Bainas plaid towels since I moved into my apartment last year, and now that I’ve quit my lease Cyber ​​Week seems like a good time to finally go. grab a few. One of my favorite ways to buy discount clothing anytime of the year is to buy on consignment! This season I snagged a pair of The Row pants at my local resale store (luckily for me they had a promotion before Black Friday) and got myself one of the discounted Loewes heel bags from Fashionphile.

Bath towel Joséphine brown and black Baina Mini Loewe heel pouch in beige soft calfskin

Igor The Row pleated cotton straight-leg pants

Clarissa Schmidt, Commercial Producer

I do my best to resist buying gifts for myself, but as we all know, some things just can’t be left to chance! The first sales have started and I have already had my eye on a few things this year. I wanted one of the Stauds Shoko sweater dresses and a pair of knee-length snake boots, so I hope to pull the trigger in the days to come. I’m also in love with the new cocoa shade Wild One which debuted recently, so I’m planning on swapping out the frayed fanny pack I currently use on all my dog ​​walks for this chic style instead! My fathers are in desperate need of a massage gun so I hope to take advantage of buying one for a fraction of the price so I can get it for him this year, don’t tell him!

Staud Shoko ribbed-knit sweater dress By Far 75mm Stivie python-print leather ankle boots

Kiana Murden, Beauty Business Writer

I desperately need to refresh my wardrobe, including shoes, especially now that I go back to the office more often. Among other things, I hope to snag a trendy pair of flats to pair with my work outfits, like these embellished leather slippers from JW Anderson.

JW Anderson embellished leather slippers

Lilah Ramzi, Features and Commerce Editor

I collect luxurious pajama sets, and this camisole and silk cropped set from La Perla has my name written on it.

Short silk pajamas La Perla

Liana Satenstein, senior fashion editor

If you know me, I’ve played to the beat of this Tiffany & Co. heart-shaped necklace and think it’s ready to make a luxurious comeback. Consider this baby for sale and SOLD.

Tiffany & Co.

Maleana Davis, Product Manager

I love Hyein Seos cutout tops and dresses. I normally go for black or beige but I really like this brown version, and now it’s on sale!