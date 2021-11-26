Tanya Bardsley Impresses In Busty Black Mini Dress At DJ Fat Tony’s Birthday Party

She suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction at the ITV Palooza on Tuesday as her strapless pink dress slipped off.

And Tanya Bardsley ensured she wouldn’t suffer the same fate on Thursday as she made an elegant arrival at DJ Fat Tony’s birthday party at The Windmill in London’s Soho.

The former Real Housewives Of Cheshire star, 40, wowed a busty black satin mini dress and matching long gloves as she made her way inside the posh venue.

Looks great: Tanya Bardsley made an elegant arrival to DJ Fat Tony’s birthday party at Windmill in Soho in London on Thursday

Tanya was sure to show off her toned figure in the thigh-low number which showed a hint of cleavage and featured a bold button down detail on the leg.

The beauty increased her height in towering black heels and tucked her essentials away in a padded clutch.

To complete her glamorous look, Tanya added a diamond necklace and earrings, while her brown locks were designed as an elegant center part.

Her look was more successful than she was two years ago, when she risked giving it all away as she headed for the car following the ITV Palooza.

Flashing some flesh: The former Real Housewives Of Cheshire star, 40, seduced in a busty black satin minidress and matching long gloves as she made her way inside the chic place

She was seen covering her chest as she walked to a waiting car after the event where she donned a fuchsia strapless dress.

Tanya’s outfit, which seemed to slip up, featured a flowing train and pleated detail while Tanya added height to her frame with silver heels.

Meanwhile, Tanya took to Instagram last week to share a video of herself looking exhausted and shaking her head as she recounted the debilitating side effects of the drugs she was taking to relieve her ADHD symptoms.

Tanya – who left the reality show last month – issued a stern warning to her fans after following ADHD medical advice she found online, with the star admitting she felt like she was to be “stuck in the concrete”.

Stunning: The TV personality looked amazing in her all-black ensemble as she put on a dazzling smile outside the room

Work out: Tanya was sure to show off her toned figure in the thigh-shaving number that showed a hint of cleavage and featured a bold button down detail on the leg

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a behavioral disorder defined by inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity.

It affects about five percent of children in the United States. Some 3.6 percent of boys and 0.85 percent of girls suffer in the UK.

Writing alongside her video, Tanya said: “WARNING – I did a lot of research on everything ADHD related for a special project – I tried 3 different ADHD medications and stopped taking 3rd after I had heart palpitations and a seizure, so I completely came back to ADHD and my focus and I’ve been terrible the last few weeks.

Revealing that she took the advice of another person with ADHD that she found on the internet, she continued, “I read on a forum the other night that a lady is just taking one ADHD pill. the day she has to concentrate on doing her job, then I thought “Ooh, this might be perfect for me.”

Dazzling: To complete her glamorous look, Tanya added a diamond necklace and earrings, while her brown locks were styled as an elegant center part.

All Together Now: Inside, she posed for a fun pic with Stavros Agapiou, DJ Fat Tony and Claire Sweeney

Oops: Her look was more successful than it was two years ago, when she risked giving it all away as her fuchsia strapless dress slipped after the ITV Palooza

The TV personality then revealed how the drug affected her before warning others not to follow in her footsteps.

She wrote: “I took 1 atomoxetine 40 mg tablet last night (the tablets I started on originally did not give me heart palpitations). .

“I’m going to throw myself in a cold shower to try and wake up for the kids now, but I just wanted to warn you not to be an idiot like me and take the advice of the internet, also guess how much work I have done today, zilch. “

Tanya’s post received many messages of support from showbiz fans and pals, including Olivia Attwood, Candice Brown, and Leilani Dowding.

In June of this year, Tanya spoke of her feeling of relief after being diagnosed with ADHD before her 30th birthday.

Oh no: Tanya recently issued a stern warning to her fans after following ADHD medical advice she found online, with the star admitting she felt “stuck in the sand.”

The Wigan-born star has revealed that doctors treated her for anxiety and depression for many years before finally finding out she suffered from the condition.

Speaking candidly on This Morning, she said she had “been in a lot of dark places” before her diagnosis, and said she would suffer “from a sinking feeling and inner turmoil.”

She explained, “All my life I have been treated for anxiety and depression, six weeks before my 30th birthday I was diagnosed with ADHD. It comes out differently in women.

“You think of a little boy running around, but a lot of women have him. This results in a feeling of sinking and inner turmoil.

The mother of four has revealed that thousands of people have texted her because they think they have the same thing.

“I think the doctors are going to hate me because they’re going to have lines of people who think they have it,” Tanya said.