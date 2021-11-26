25 best Black Friday clothing and footwear deals available now

Black Friday is one of the most exciting days of the year for bargain hunters. You can usually find discounts on items in all major categories, from beauty to tech, and this year is no different.

As the day has only just begun, we have already seen some incredible markdowns in the fashion department. Many of our favorite fashion retailers like Madewell, Gap, Nordstrom, Old Navy and many more have deals on all kinds of wardrobe essentials, from cold weather wear to loungewear. So you can upgrade your wardrobe for the season with new party dresses, boots, sportswear, denim and more and save money while you’re at it.

There are so many Black Friday fashion sales to sift through. That’s why we’ve done the heavy lifting for you and narrowed it down to 26 offers worth adding to your cart.

Related

Black Friday clothing and footwear deals

Black Friday clothing deals for women

Old Navy is currently offering 50% off items on their site, so you can save on this best-selling sweater dress. Available in five colors, it will pair perfectly with your favorite fall boots.

This soft cable-knit sweater is great for fall layering, and you can get it for a big discount at Gap’s Black Friday sale.

Good Jean Boy

Buy jeans? Good American is known for making flattering jeans for a variety of body types. You can get 25% off everything on the site for Black Friday, including these cute boyfriend-style jeans. They stand out from other pairs, thanks to the elegant slits at the bottom of each leg.

Women’s Wedgie Fit Straight Jeans

When it comes to denim, Levi’s is a leading brand. And you can save 40% on jeans, jackets and more during the brand’s Indigo Friday sales. We suggest you take the Wedgie Fit jeans, designed to highlight your curves and give your back a boost.

This comfy jacket is reversible, so it’s like getting two jackets for that price of one, which makes the 75% offer pretty amazing.

This chic coat will be the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe, and you can get it right now for over $ 200 off. It has an elegant leather finish and a removable belt.

Compression leggings with pocket

Get 30% off Girlfriend Collective’s popular compression leggings in the retailer’s entire Black Friday sale. The ultra-high rise, squat-proof leggings are made from recycled water bottles, making them a great choice for sustainable buyers.

Wunder Under High Rise 28 ” Luxtreme High Rise Leggings

These soft leggings are perfect for low impact activities like yoga (or just running errands). It’s four-way stretch to stay comfortable no matter what the activity, and it’s soft and cool to the touch.

You’ll make a statement in this sweater. A dropped shoulder enhances the balloon sleeves, making it a truly standout piece.

Black Friday clothing deals for men

Made with GapFlex stretch technology, these comfy jeans are designed to be worn on all occasions, whether they’re heading to the office or to dinner.

Men’s 501 Original Fit Jeans

There is nothing more classic than Levi’s 501s. These are the jeans that started it all in 1873. This updated version comes in 10 washes to suit anything in her wardrobe.

This versatile button down long sleeve shirt is sure to become one of his new must-haves. So you might as well offer it a few colors when it only costs $ 10.

You can also get this flannel shirt for just $ 10. It will go very well with jeans, although it can also be dressed with pants.

He’ll want to wear this sweater every day, so it’s a good thing it’s reversible. He can just flip it over when he wants to refresh his look.

Black Friday bras and underwear offers

24/7 pima cotton plunge bra

Gone are the days of ripping your bra off the second you get home. The ThirdLove Pima Cotton Plunge Bra is so comfortable you’ll forget you’re wearing it. “It’s so incredibly soft and comfortable that at one point in the day, I realize I can’t even feel my bra, not the straps or the band,” wrote a verified reviewer. “This is probably the most comfortable bra I have ever worn!”

This “buttery soft” bra is designed without underwiring or seams, so it will be virtually invisible under your clothes (no annoying bra lines here).

You can also pick up this full coverage bralette for 30% off during Macy’s Black Friday sale.

Black Friday clothing deals for kids

She’ll be the star of the family Christmas party in this cute sequined dress. Available in gold and silver, it will suit children from 4 to 16 years old.

This hooded heavyweight will keep him warm in cold weather, and right now you can get it for an awesome 77% off at JCPenney

Whether he’s dressing up for school or for a family dinner, he’ll look super dapper in this button down shirt.

Shopping for someone with a newborn baby? This soft cotton hoodie will make such a sweet gift. It even has a small hood to keep the ears warm.

Black Friday shoe deals

Not only are these Ugg ankle boots super comfortable, they are also water resistant to withstand unpredictable winter weather.

SO Averyy Boots for Women

Everyone needs a good pair of ankle boots in their closet and these come in a range of colors and patterns to suit any style.

Steve Madden Leopold Chelsea Boots Ladies

Chelsea Boots are designer approved shoes that you can wear in any season. And this pair is trendy, easy to style, and “a staple in your wardrobe,” according to one reviewer.

Try the chunky loafer trend with these shoes from Madewell. You will save 30% using the code OH JOY.

To learn more about the best Black Friday 2021 deals and covers, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff we love and A good find newsletters and download our Application TODAY to find deals, buying tips, value-for-money product recommendations and more!