Study: Decarbonizing the Fashion Sector May Offer Attractive Financial Returns to Investors





There is a major opportunity for sophisticated investors to capitalize on the fashion industry’s efforts to decarbonize, with the majority of the $ 1 billion worth of investments required to transform the industry offering compelling financial returns. It is according to a new report, published this week by the sustainable fashion platform Fashion for Good and the Apparel Impact Institute, which details the investments that will be needed to decarbonize the extremely resource, carbon and waste-intensive industry. Estimating that $ 1 billion in total will be needed to decarbonize the sector, the report argues that the lion’s share of funding will provide an attractive financial return to investors and therefore should be financed by finance capital. However, he notes that critical obstacles to unlocking the necessary financial capital remain, despite growing interest in environmental, social and governance (ESG) investments, and calls on industry, financiers, governments and philanthropists to work. together to mobilize increased flows of green finance. . Government and philanthropic funding of around $ 50 billion will be needed to catalyze industrial and financial capital flows in the decarbonization of the sector, he notes. “This report reframes decarbonization as an investment opportunity rather than a cost,” said Lewis Perkins, president of the Apparel Impact Institute. “These proven, investable solutions require a huge amount of capital, and now we need to create the pathways for all forms of financial capital to bring them to scale. ” The United Nations Environment Program believes that the fashion industry is responsible for 10 percent of global carbon emissions due to its long supply chains and energy-intensive production methods, as well as 20% of global wastewater pollution. The sector is also the source of mountains of waste, with a recent EU report calculating that this 87 percent of clothes end incinerated, landfilled or released into the wild. The new analysis, which was sponsored by HSBC, claims to be the first to explain how the industry could achieve virtually zero net emissions, exploring a variety of different solutions, from purchasing renewable energy to developing new materials and energies. efficiency improvements. It also details the most appropriate type of funding for different solutions, from government and philanthropy, industry, venture capital, bank debt and bonds. The report calculates that the total costs of implementing key low-carbon solutions in the sector would reach $ 1.04 billion, with $ 639 billion for existing solutions and $ 405 billion for new innovative solutions. . He notes that nearly half of the CO2 reductions in the sector could be generated by implementing existing solutions, while 39% would come from scaling up innovative solutions and 14% from reducing overproduction. , scaling up a circular business model and improving material efficiency. Zoe Knight, managing director and group leader of the HSBC Center for Sustainable Finance, said the fashion industry is increasingly aware of its environmental impact and the need to go net zero. “This report shows that, while there are challenges to overcome, this transition is possible and will open up new opportunities for companies in this sector,” she said. “Collective action is essential. The financial system must play its part in providing the investment to finance large-scale net zero solutions.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessgreen.com/news/4041103/study-fashion-sector-decarbonisation-deliver-attractive-financial-returns-investors The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos