Shanaya Kapoor is the winter fashion goals in floral puffer jacket, beige suede pants | Fashion trends

Shanaya Kapoor is the winter fashion goals in floral puffer jacket, beige suede pants
Shanaya Kapoor raises the street style fashion bar this winter as she bursts with oomph in a floral print puffer jacket with tan suede pants and we can’t take our eyes off
Zarafshan Shiraz
If you want to take an outfit from day to night, take inspiration from Shanaya Kapoor’s sizzling streetwear style in a flowery puffer jacket and tan suede pants that are by far the goals of winter fashion. Already urging us to upgrade our winter wardrobe, Shanaya raised the bar for street style fashion this winter as she forcefully oozed into the floral print puffer jacket with tan suede pants and we can’t leave the eyes.
Drawing on her social media, the 22-year-old shared a photo from one of her photoshoots that showed the fireball of heat putting her sartorial foot forward. The photo showed Shanaya sitting on a sofa, pulling on a zip-up puffer jacket with a white base and red and green floral prints all over it.
Made of polyester, the jacket was paired with a pair of beige-colored relaxed fit pants made of suede fabric. Complementing her street style with a pair of crisp white sneakers, Shanaya left her silky braids open at the back in her signature mid-length hairstyle.
She accessorized her look only with a pair of brown metallic hoops. Dressed in a pop of pink lip gloss, Shanaya amplified the glam quotient with rosy, highlighted cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes with streaks of black eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, and full brows.
The set is attributed to the eponymous label of Indian fashion designer Ritu Kumar which boasts of everyday trendy and statement pieces, inspired by the rich cultural heritage of South Asia. While the floral print down jacket originally costs 8,900 on the designer’s website, the pants are priced at 5,400.
The Covid-19 lockdowns cemented a loathing for perfection which then gave street fashion a permanent place as it is linked and resonates with the way real people have dressed in the midst of a pandemic. Instead of donning a single designer in its entirety, the magic of street style lies in the layering of different designers, colors, silhouettes and eras.
