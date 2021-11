Amanda Holden wows fans with tall boots and mini dress as star looks ‘gorgeous’

Hampshire’s favorite Britain’s Got Talent host has once again wowed fans on her social media accounts. Amanda Holden, who was born in Portsmouth and raised in Bishop’s Waltham, shared a photo of herself on Wednesday, November 24. In the photo, the star wore a checkered mini dress and high boots as she sat in an office chair. READ MORE: Amanda Holden & David Walliams Pay Homage To Gangsta Granny With ‘Hilarious’ Dance On Heart Breakfast The snap has already received over 40,000 likes from its beloved fan base, which wasted no time in flooding the comments section. Many were quick to praise the 50-year-old’s outfit, including fan laarzenblog who said, “I love these gorgeous and stylish #bootsoftheday boots”. Rick.carter82 commented with five flame emojis before saying the star looked “absolutely gorgeous” and fan fandel_scott said, “You look super spectacular in this style !! You go girl.” Famous faces also commented on the photo, including her close friend Davina McCall, who said: “Can you stop looking so sexy please Amanda.”



This was not the first time in recent weeks that the host of the Heart Breakfast radio show has delighted her fans. Last week, she donned an elf outfit alongside a radio colleague and Ashley Roberts. The Britain's Got Talent judge and the Pussycat Dolls star wore matching mini-dresses and stockings as they celebrated the Christmas lighting up at Heart Breakfast. She also recently shared a video of herself in a tight pink dress on her Instagram page. The video was shared from her TikTok account. In the video, the Britain's Got Talent judge took part in the TikTok viral trend 'Am I the Drama', a sound clip taken from drag queen Scarlet Envy. Scarlet competed in Season 11 of RuPauls Drag Race.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hampshirelive.news/news/hampshire-news/amanda-holden-wows-fans-knee-6267128 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

