Uproar over college banner advising women on dress code goes viral





UPDATE 4:23 p.m .: The Cooperative University of Kenya on Friday, November 26, apologized after a banner mounted on the school went viral, causing an uproar on social media pages. In a statement, the University explained that the banner was put up by the student organization without the approval of the administration. Our attention was drawn to images of a banner circulating on various social media platforms on Thursday, November 25, 2021 carrying a message about a campaign organized by the Student Administration Council (SGC) on the student dress code. “The erroneous message portrayed by the banner is misleading and very unfortunate. We sincerely apologize for the poor communication,” part of the statement read. A banner from the Cooperative University of Kenya calling on women to dress “decently” has been the subject of conversations online. Entrance to the Cooperative University of Kenya Facebook Kenya Cooperative University The banner, which was erected on the premises of the university, implied that indecent clothing was a recipe for rape and sexual harassment. He further encouraged female students to dress decently to avoid falling victim to both vices. “Dress how you want people to address you. A woman should always dress to be remembered, not just to be noticed. Indecent clothing leads to sexual harassment and rape.” , can we read on the banner. It is the correlation between decent clothing and vices that rocked Kenyans online. “Please tell your leadership that this banner indicates their bad rape mentality. Every day we deal with cases of boys, men and children who are sexually abused. Have the rapists targeted them for their dressing? Such a disgusting advertisement, “said Wanjeri Nderu, a human rights activist said. Others argued that those who claimed that dress choice and rape were directly related only empowered offenders. “The cause of rape is rapists 100% of the time. Stop being an apologist for rape. If rape was preventable by the way women are dressed, rapists would not rape babies and women in their 70s. years “, Dr Catherine Kyobutungi, the executive director of the APHRC intervened. In 2014, the theme “My dress, my choice” triggered a blackout after a woman was stripped naked in Nairobi. A group of young men have been accused of harassing her before undressing her without listening to her or hearing her side of the story. During the campaign, women across the country argued that a woman is worthy of respect no matter what she wears or if she fits the model of society. My dress my choice protests in 2014 (Courtesy) harass abuse sex grated

