Fashion brand Roland Mouret enters administration





Roland Mouret, whose Galaxy dress has been the favorites of celebrities such as Demi Moore and Victoria Beckham, has put his eponymous high-end fashion label under administration. After difficult discussions during the pandemic, the company brought in administrators, according to a Companies House filing, and laid off its roughly 50 employees on Thursday, emptying its flagship store and offices at 8 Carlos Place in Mayfair. Roland Mouret’s sales fell 80% at the start of the coronavirus crisis as demand for evening dresses dried up, the designer told the Financial Times in September, estimating that it would take five years for incomes are recovering. The company began targeting new areas of growth, selling a minority stake to its owner Grosvenor Britain & Ireland to help ‘grow and diversify the business’ in June, and launching a sportswear line, Roland Mouret Body, in October. “We have lost 20 years in one day,” he told the FT on the impact of Covid-19 on his business. “The buyers tried to protect themselves, the partners, the factories. You owe money [to factories] and you have dividends [to pay to partners]. It was really lonely. We had to deal with it on our own. The company was already struggling before the pandemic, closing its Manhattan store in 2018 to focus more on e-commerce. It posted gross profit of £ 950,000 on sales of £ 16million in 2019, according to documents from Companies House. Born in a small village in southwestern France, Mouret presented his first line of 15 dresses in London in 1997, at the age of 36. His business took off in 2005 after designing the bodycon square neck Galaxy dress, which has been pictured on celebrities including Demi Moore, Cameron Diaz, Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex, whom he counts as a friend. close. advised The same year, Mouret separated from his supporters due to disagreements over the future of the company and lost the rights to his name. He bought it in 2010, relaunched the Roland Mouret label in a joint venture with Simon Fuller’s 19 Entertainment. The pandemic has been particularly difficult for independent designer businesses, which lack cash levels and exposure to higher-growth markets such as China and the United States from brands owned by larger luxury conglomerates. Mouret has openly criticized the government’s lack of support for the fashion industry in recent years, during which costs have risen and demand plummeted due to lockdowns and Brexit. “We [as an industry] were treated as if we didn’t exist, ”he said at the FT’s Business of Luxury summit in May.

