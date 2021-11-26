Tina Turner’s famous Versace dress will be sold in NFT





One of rock ‘n’ roll’s most iconic touring costumes will get the NFT treatment at Miami’s Art Basel and its tailoring. Tina Turner’s famous Versace dress she donned on tour in the ’90s is becoming an NFT, thanks to her former stylist Wayne Scot Lukas. Lukas created the top and skirt combo covered in Swarovski crystals with the late Gianni Versace. NFT company ViciNFT will auction it at the NFT BZL during Miami Art Week, starting November 30. The NFT will also include 111 images of Donald Trump’s model and ex Kara Young modeling the dress, original sketches and notes from Lukas and Versace, and a chapter from Lukas’ upcoming memoir on the dress’s origins, titled Simply the Test. Kara Young is the first person to wear Turner’s famous dress in 29 years, according to former stylist Wayne Scot Lukas. Nick D’Orazio “Tina was not going to wear the dress because she arrived so late for the opening night of her show in Paris. It took a police escort to get to the scene,” Lukas told Page Six. “I fell to my knees and cried. When she comes out of the ground [of the stage] and she’s in the dress singing her opening number with 69,000 fans singing “Simply the Best” with French accents, I felt like I finally made it, “he added. Lukas previously told Page Six that he hated Donatella Versace for taking all credit for the dress, despite being the one who designed it and convinced Turner to wear it. “Tina hated Versace! She was all about Armani, ”he said. In fact, he added that the singer was so put off by Versace that it even caused a little rift between her and Elton John. She fought with Elton John because [VH1’s] “Divas Live” she told him, Versace makes him look big, or heavy, or something like that. You need bespoke clothing from Georgio Armani, ”said Lukas. A portion of the NFT sale will go to Christy Turlington Burns’ Every mother counts charity and Action against Hunger, a charity that Young supports.

