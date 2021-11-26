Top 2021 Menswear Black Friday Deals: Top Picks From Nordstrom Rack, H&M & More





Black Friday is a great day to rule out holiday shopping, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t splurge on yourself, either! Whether you’re looking to save on versatile wardrobe basics or expand your style horizons, we’ve picked a number of great deals for both style and savings to ensure you look your best. and have the most money left over for the rest of your shopping days. Giles RAG & BONE crewneck sweater < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Nordstrom Rack is known for its offerings and this crew neck sweater is as cool as it is comfy. Versatile enough for casual days and as a component of a more sophisticated outfit, this staple costs just $ 119.97, down from the regular price of $ 225. Buy NowNordstrom Rack $ 119.97 Marquis Swordfish Bowie Swordfish Boots < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> For the daring dresser, Fluevogs shoes are a natural choice. Whether black and gold ready for nightlife (as pictured here) or orange and blue for a more rustic look, Bowie boots are a must-have that will dazzle with almost any outfit. If you buy Black Friday deals, the $ 60 discount brings them down to $ 399, leaving you with some extra spending money to accessorize. Buy nowFluevog $ 399.99 H&M Skinny Joggers < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Play cool and relaxed? These stylish joggers are one of many doorbusters marked even lower than the 30% H&M sitewide discount. At just $ 13.99 instead of the usual $ 24.99, you can almost get two for the price of one today! Buy NowH&M $ 13.99 Polartec men’s fleece jacket – All in Motion < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> If you are looking to maintain your style while preparing for the cold, this breathable fleece jacket is just what you need! A 30% off takes this cold weather essential from $ 48 to $ 33.60 to best fit your budget and wardrobe. Buy nowTarget $ 33.60 Men’s Slim Fit Button Up Supima Cotton Sports Shirt < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Whether it’s a casual day at the office or everyday wear with loved ones, these button down shirts from Amazon are ready to be playful and professional. Today, they cost just $ 15.50 instead of the usual $ 39.00, so you can experiment with color coordination however you see fit! Buy nowAmazon $ 15.50 Men’s Celebrate Together Holiday Sweatshirt < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Is it really the holidays if you don’t have at least one charming, fancy sweater? Add some humor to your vacation with one of the many adorable sweaters currently on sale at Kohls, like this adorable singing kitten wreath. These are usually $ 40, but today they are reduced to $ 19.99 and you can save an additional $ 3 with code ENJOY15 today only! Buy Now Kohls $ 16.99 Cole Haan Williams Wingtip Oxford < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Cole Haan is always a great choice if you are looking for stylish shoes for any occasion. Their classic designs range from fun to formal, but never look stuffy or stale. Today, these timeless wing-tip Oxfords are 50% off, just $ 110! Buy NowCole Haan $ 110.00 Packable down puffer jacket for men, designed for Macy’s < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Everyone loves a down jacket! Whether you’re warm at home or heading to the office on a chilly day, you’ll be warm and cozy with one of these down jackets from Macys. Today it’s an absolute bargain for just $ 39.99 instead of the regular price of $ 125! Buy nowMacy’s $ 39.99 ASOS DESIGN skinny denim jacket in black < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> The great thing about black denim is that it pairs with just about any casual outfit. With this skinny jacket from ASOS, you have a lightweight garment to showcase almost anything in your wardrobe. Usually these cost $ 46, but today it’s only $ 29.90. If you use the code FRIDAY20 at checkout you’ll save another 20% Sitewide with ASOS today! Buy nowAsos $ 29.90

