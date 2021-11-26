Naomi Campbells Fashion for Relief charity under financial investigation





Fashion for Relief, the charity created by Naomi Campbell, is under investigation by the Charities Watchdog over concerns about her finances. The organization, created by the model in 2005, raises funds for poor children around the world through an annual fashion show. Campbell is one of the charity’s three directors, along with Bianka Hellmich and Veronica Sylvia Wing Wai Au Chou. Now the Charity commission launched an investigation into how Fashion for Relief handled its finances, including concerns about the handling of payments made to the charity by one of its trustees. Watchdogs also plan to examine charities’ expenses and possible misconduct and mismanagement regarding alleged delays in completing its statutory annual accounts. In previous years, Fashion for Relief has hosted several high-profile fashion shows and events attended by many celebrities including Alexa Chung, Skepta and Pierce Brosnan. The charity, which aims to alleviate poverty and advance health and education, has already faced a compliance case, the Charity Commission told the government website. During this case, which opened in September 2020, the Commission identified a series of regulatory issues related to the governance and finances of the charity. This included the constant late filing of accounts by charities and the lack of evidence to show that conflicts of interest were being managed. In March of this year, the Commission states that it gave directors an action plan to improve the financial management of charities. Following a review of charities’ response to the action plan, the regulator identified other concerns in the financial management and governance of charities for exploration. In 2019, Campbell made a bold statement at Fashion for relief gala, wearing a dress with fake blood flowing from a gunshot wound. The dress has been hailed by many as a powerful political statement on gun violence; However, others believed the clothing undermined the victims, with some calling it insulting and tasteless. I know it’s for charity but surely the bloody holey dress is beyond Naomi Campbell’s bad taste? one person wrote on Twitter alongside the hashtag #guncrime. The dress’s designer, Mowalola Ogunlesi, stood up for it at the time, revealing that it was part of a collection that plunged into the horrific feeling of falling in love. In a declaration on Instagram, she said the dress was extremely important to her and refers to her lived experience as a black person. The designer added: I make clothes to challenge people’s minds. This dress is from my Coming For Blood collection, a dive into the horrible feeling of falling in love. The Independent has contacted Naomi Campbell and Fashion for Relief for comment.

