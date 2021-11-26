Sofia Vergara makes a splash in a bodycon tight dress alongside her lookalike sister and niece – and they could be triplets



















November 26, 2021 – 12:05 GMT



Hannah hargrave

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara and her lookalike sister showed off their famous curves for a Thanksgiving celebration that’s sure to turn heads

Sofia vergara decided to have a fabulous Thanksgiving with his family and certainly managed to turn heads. Colombian actress decided it was style rather than comfort for her festive feast and achieved a sultry look in a silky dress that did not disappoint. MORE: Sofia Vergara fans in a strapless black bustier at a family party – wait until you see the cake! Sofia was joined by a number of those close to her, including her sister Veronica and her niece Claudia. Loading the player … WATCH: Sofia Vegara gives sensual demonstration alongside sister and niece She shared several videos and photos from the holiday celebrations and one stole the show! In the clip, Sofia, Veronica and Claudia all wore similar dresses to each other and showed off their dance moves with a sultry performance in which they swayed their hips to the beat of the music. STORE: Black Friday Nordstrom, Sephora and more sales: 47 best shopping deals and discounts MORE: Sofia Vergara stuns in leather and lace for a girls night out with a familiar face At first glance, fans might be forgiven for thinking they were seeing triple, as the trio of women looked so alike. Sofia shared Thanksgiving photos and her niece is her double Fans also noticed and commented: “Are there more of you?” “ and, “you are all so beautiful”. There were strings of heart emojis and it was clear his fans loved the pictures. READ: Sofia Vergara is as radiant as a bride in a beautiful white dress SEE: Sofia Vergara is a ‘dancing queen’ at her son Manolo’s epic 30th birthday party – VIDEO Thanksgiving this year will be especially special as the Vergara clan comes from welcomed a new family member. Sofia – who has an adult son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 30 – recently amazed her fans with a photo with the adorable newborn baby girl, whom I named Lucina. Sofia and husband Joe Manganiello recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary The little toddler is the daughter of Sofia’s cousin, Nando Vergara, making her Lucina Sofia’s cousin once kidnapped. The America has talent The judge was clearly in love with the bundle of joy as she shared a photo of her cradling the baby. “New cousin! Lucina [heart emojis] congratulations @nandongvergara @ lulu.fitflex, ” she captioned the photo and was immediately praised by fans. One of them wrote: “Beautiful baby, congratulations! “A second said:” Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/celebrity-style/20211126127110/sofia-vergara-wears-body-skimming-dress-lookalike-sister-niece-dancing-thanksgiving-curves-figure/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos