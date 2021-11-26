Craig Green to present his fall 2022 collection in London in February – WWD





LONDON – Craig Green is returning home to London, intending to perform his fall 2022 show the week of February 7. The off-schedule show will mark the first time Green has presented his collection in London since June 2019, at the city’s menswear showcase. A spokesperson for Green didn’t give more details on the upcoming runway show, but it’s understood the designer hasn’t left the Paris calendar, which he joined last year, and just wanted to show off to London in February. Her show will take place around 10 days before Gender-neutral London Fashion Week, which runs February 18-22. Green, one of the most promising menswear talents to emerge from London in recent years, presented his Spring 2021 show virtually in October 2020, and has not shown publicly since. Craig Green’s “Broken Rainbow” from the spring 2021 collection.

Courtesy In May, to raise awareness of the spring collection, he released 30 sets of books and a limited number of Tyvek print posters, featuring images from his collaboration with London photographer Jack Davison. Green gave them away to the public for free at Dover Street Market in London. This spring 2021 collection focused on the brand’s more commercial offers. Carryover styles – such as quilted jackets, quilted vests, parkas, shirts, and hoodies with cut-out holes and lace details – are available in pine green, beige, grape purple, and midnight blue, and took center stage in the season’s lookbook. In January 2020, Green made his Paris Menswear Week debut, showcasing his fall 2020 collection in an all-white venue in the Marais. Guests at this show included Pierpaolo Piccioli, Clare Waight Keller, Charles Jeffrey, Michèle Lamy, Adrian Joffe of Dover Street Market, an early supporter of Green’s, and Trino Verkade, who worked closely with Green at Sarabande, the foundation Lee Alexander McQueen. This Parisian collection was poetic – especially the white tunic suits with silhouettes of wildflowers and the sheer capes adorned with padded flowers. It was also crazy, especially the bright tent-shaped constructions that closed the screen.

