Men’s clothing, shoes, grooming products, technology and more

Shop TODAY searched the internet for the best Black Friday deals that are perfect for every type of man, whether it’s tech, beauty, clothing or more. Since gifts can be a daunting task, especially if you are looking for items that are both thoughtful and easy to wear, this list is sure to make your life easier.
If you’re still on the hunt for gifts for the men in your life, or just looking for black Friday men’s deals, look no further than the deals we’ve selected below. Scroll down or jump to a category below.
Black Friday Mens Clothing Deals
Get a quality zip-up sweatshirt for almost half the original price. It is made of cotton and is available in 12 different colors.
Topman quilted lining
This trendy yet warm puffer jacket is a steal at 46% off. It’s even eligible for free shipping.
Calvin Klein slim fit jeans
Made from cotton and elastane, these slim jeans are both comfortable and durable and are 51% off!
Comfortable Old Navy Shawl Collar Sweater
Old navy is offering 50 percent off its items across almost the entire site, this cozy sweater included! They are so inexpensive that you will want to buy one for the whole family.
Vintage Brendan Weather Resistant Hiking Boots
These hiking shoes are sure to delight outdoor enthusiasts, and their price will make you even happier. These athletic, breathable boots cost just $ 30.
Black Friday tech deals for men
Beats Flex Wireless Earphones
He’ll love using the voice assistant, music and calling features of these wireless headphones with 12 hours of battery life. Over 19,000 Amazon shoppers have rated these headphones 5 stars, so grab a pair while they’re on sale before stocks run out!
Anker PowerCore 26800 portable charger
If he’s always on the go, he’s sure to appreciate this portable charger with 26,800mAh of power and three USB sockets.
Amazon Kindle
Bookworms will love to snuggle up to their new Kindle, and for just $ 50, it’s a perfect, affordable gift to give this holiday season.
Garmin Drive 52 GPS
If he’s not the best navigator or just prefers the certainty of plugging destinations directly into a 5-inch display screen, this GPS is for him. Save $ 40 on it now.
Elgato Creek Bridge
Let them take control of all devices, from games to YouTube, with this easy-to-use streaming platform controller.
Black Friday Grooming Deals for Men
Every Man Jack Sandalwood Beard Oil
Made with a ton of nourishing ingredients like safflower, argan oil, and shea butter, every man will love applying this soothing beard oil night and day.
Philips Norelco Multigroom 3000 multifunction trimmer
Buy this best-selling grooming kit for just $ 18 before sale ends today. It includes various all-metal blades, cutting protectors, nose and ear trimmer, and cleaning brush.
Jack Black This is the balm box
Grab this $ 34 bundle for just $ 20 right now. This is a Nordstrom exclusive blend of Jack Black lip care and lip balms.
Ralph Lauren Polo Red Eau de Toilette Spray
A nice cologne or scent always makes a great gift or purchase for yourself. Save $ 13 on this signature Ralph Lauren spray.
Clinique For Men Face Wash
Ideal for normal to dry skin, this dermatologist tested facial cleanser is perfect for stocking stuffers.
Black Friday Christmas Stocking Deals for Men
INSTEN Silicone Protective Case
This protective case is compatible with the Nintendo Switch Pro controller and is available in three colors: black, blue or red.
Black Series Hover Air LED Soccer Game
Kids and adults alike will love playing this game. It comes with a luminous floating soccer ball and two nets for a fun twist on the classic game.
Boxers Multipack Banana Republic
Whoever put a bad name on giving underwear was wrong. These multi packs of boxer briefs are 60% off and make the perfect stocking stuffer, something they are sure to use.
Men’s Adidas Adilette Slide Sandals
Wear them at home or slip them on to run errands. These Adidas slides are perfect for any man.
George & Viv Hand Sanitizer Trio
Hand sanitizer isn’t going out of style anytime soon, so fill up some stockings with these festive socks. The three scents included in this trio are orange blossom, lime and spicy flower.
