What do you study in a fashion styling course?

Before detailing out the subjects that students undertake in fashion styling, we need to understand what fashion styling is?

So what is Fashion Styling? What work does a fashion stylist do?

Fashion styling is the art of styling a personality, using a combination of clothes and accessories, in accordance with the occasion as well as client requirement.

A fashion stylist is a professional involved in setting up trends, collaborating with brands, product shoots, the shoot of magazine covers, dressing of people, basically using clothes & accessories to communicate a personality, design a visual image, tell a story, inspire an image or even sell a collection.

A fashion stylist has to keep up to date with ensuing fashion trends in addition to knowledge about garments that suit various body types. Only then he will be able to assist celebrities, high net worth individuals, etc. helping them not only to dress up tastefully and fashionably but also to portray a persona.

Furthermore, Fashion stylist develops concepts, experiment with various looks, collaborate with various teams to come up with characterization to launch a fashion collection or to bring alive the writers or directors vision for film or tv shows

Types of stylists: Stylists can work in any of the following areas:

Personal

E-Commerce/Online

Photographic

Catwalk

Still Life

Product

Blogging / Social Media.

Film/Television Industry

Skills required for being a fashion stylist:

A creative mindset to ideate on an innovative concept.

Familiarity with the latest fashion trends, current styles, brands, color schemes, designer labels.

Awareness about art and design

Comprehensive knowledge about body shapes, body types, face structure, etc and ways to dress them attractively

Diligent with strong work ethics

Communication and networking skills

Eye for detail with the ability to multi-task.

Risk-taking attitude

Sound knowledge of marketing advertising and media

Familiarity with Photoshop and other software

Time management and well organized

Understanding various traditions, cultures, and social norms

Passion

Sketching skills

Fashion styling courses

Given the growing stature of fashion stylists, lots of colleges are offering Fashion Styling courses. You must select that college, whose curriculum includes subjects like textiles, fashion history, merchandising, retail buying, hair, skincare, accessories, body types, different fabrics, and material, etc. The course must offer an understanding of personal styling both objectively as well as subjectively so as to facilitate styling of clients in the professional sphere, special occasions like weddings.

In addition, the college must offer a comprehensive understanding of photography, films, make-up, hairstyling, the study of characters, costumes, art direction so as to present the visual information.

A deep understanding of marketing, branding, and positioning help students identify with the brand image as well as appreciate its creative vision. In addition competencies in visual merchandising, fashion show curation, event planning will provide appropriate exposure at the time of styling.