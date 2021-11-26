Our 20 favorite Kohls Black Friday deals on sale today





Black Friday is in full swing and here on Wishlist, we were scouring the net for the best deals. Kohls has some of the most impressive, and sometimes even downright shocking, selling prices going on today, so here are our top 20 favorites that we think you’ll want to take home, too. Waterpik Sonic Fusion Electric Toothbrush < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Clinically proven to be twice as effective as brushing and flossing alone, Waterpik is a great way to keep teeth perfectly clean between dental visits and prevent bad breath, gingivitis and yellow teeth. Pick one up today from Kohls to save $ 60 off the regular price. Buy Now Kohls $ 129.99 10ft higher rebound. Trampoline and enclosure set < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> If you want to woo the kids this year, a trampoline is the ultimate way to do it. Save $ 90 off the original price when you buy during the Kohls Black Friday event and be ready to watch lots of cool routines once spring arrives and your little ones can burn themselves out with this thing. Buy Now Kohls $ 359.99 Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Looking for a bargain on a smartwatch for your vacation shopping or personal use? This Fitbit Versa 2 works with all of your favorite apps (Amazon Alexa, Spotify, etc.) and is configured to maximize your health and wellness with all of its fitness features. Buy it today for just $ 119 instead of the regular price of $ 179. Buy Now Kohls $ 119.99 Super Spud Potato Head < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Endless creativity awaits with the Potato Head Super Spud set! With both the bodies of Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head and dozens of accessories, young imaginations will be captivated by this timeless favorite toy in all its silly glory. Today you’ll save 50%, for a final price of $ 19.99 for hours of fun! Check out our full list of the best toys to buy in 2021 to make sure you keep all the kids in your life happy this Christmas. Buy Now Kohls $ 19.99 TW 1/10 carat sterling silver diamond cushion pendant necklace < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Diamonds might be a girls best friend, but at this price, they can be a friend to anyone on your shopping list. Buy this gorgeous pendant today for under $ 20 and you will save over $ 85 off the original price just be sure to use the code ENJOY15 today on all your purchases for an additional 15% savings. Buy now Kohl’s $ 18.69 Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fryer Oven < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Hot air fryers have become a staple in hot cooking and what better way to get them than with a bargain? The Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fryer Oven saves space and function by also acting as a convection oven and toaster oven, making it an essential choice for Black Friday! Get yours today and save $ 80 for a final price of $ 169.99 Buy Now Kohls $ 169.99 Clearer Image Soundhaven Wireless Headphones < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> These Sharper Image headphones are great quality and easy to use, but a lot more economical than the most coveted AirPods and therefore perfect as a bottom for the teenager (or adult!) in your life who keeps losing things. Buy Now Kohls $ 19.99 New Balance 520 V7 Men’s Running Shoes < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> New Balance shoes have a long standing reputation for maximizing comfort for all levels of activity. Whether you take them out for a serious run or just walk for coffee, you’ll look and feel great in them! You’ll also be happy to save $ 25 and take them home for just $ 39.99 as a Black Friday deal today. Buy Now Kohls $ 39.99 Classic Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Women’s Jeans < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> They’re classic, fit perfectly, come in dozens of rinses and colors, and they’re just $ 16.99 when you buy today. Stock up on jeans for the coming year and save a bundle on these classic Gloria Vanderbilt jeans. Buy NowKohns $ 16.99 Vans Asher Women’s Shoes < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> No matter the year, Vans are always the cool girl for trendy and comfortable shoes. Order a pair of classic slip-ons in the iconic Vans checkerboard print or try a variety of other cool colors available and pay just $ 33.99 for most styles and sizes. Buy Now Kohls $ 33.99 Sharper Image Powerboost Percussion Deep Tissue Massage Gun < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Take your relaxation game at home to the next level with the Sharper Image Powerboost Percussion Deep Tissue Massage Gun. Customizable to meet your needs with 3 different speeds and 5 unique accessories, this massage tool will help you remove the most unpleasant knots or just relax at ease. For Black Friday, it’s only $ 99.99 instead of $ 179.99, so the extra peace of mind will start your relaxation even before the massager ships! Buy now Kohl’s $ 99.99 < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Quality and stylish furniture doesn’t have to break the bank, especially when shopping at Kohls on Black Friday. Indulge your sophisticated side with this faux leather ottoman featuring studded details and sturdy wooden legs, and enjoy the benefit of having a storage chest where you can tuck away the clutter to streamline your space. Buy Now Kohls $ 95.19 Estée Lauder Double Wear Long-Wear Foundation < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Makeup artists around the world are almost familiar with luxury brands like Estée Lauder never on sale, especially top selling products like their cult classic Double Wear foundation. Buy a bottle, or two or three, for the biggest savings of the year on this flawlessly finished foundation and pay just $ 34.40. Buy now Kohl’s $ 34.40 Sonoma Goods For Life Ultimate Bath Towel with Hygro Technology < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Who doesn’t love a hearty cup of coffee in the morning? Whether you’re setting up your own kitchen or stocking for the office, Keurig simplifies your morning routine and Black Friday deals make your purchase simple. Saving $ 50 for a price of $ 119.99 on the Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker will be as easy as brewing your daily cup. Buy Now Kohls $ 3.39 Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Who doesn’t love a hearty cup of coffee in the morning? Whether you’re setting up your own kitchen or stocking for the office, Keurig simplifies your morning routine and Black Friday deals make your purchase simple. Saving $ 50 for a price of $ 119.99 on the Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker will be as easy as brewing your daily cup. Buy Now Kohls $ 119.99 FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Universal Lip Illuminator Gloss Bomb < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> We’ve spoken poetically about Fentys Gloss Bomb before, but now that it’s on sale? You better stock up now or risk having a dull, dry pout all winter. Fenty Glow is our favorite for the subtle yet flattering hot pink pigment, but try one in each color to give you the most beautiful lips possible. Buy Now Kohls $ 14.25 Google Nest Learning Thermostat < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Why think more about maintaining a comfortable, energy-efficient temperature in the house when your thermostat can learn from your needs and configure it for you? The Google Nest Learning Thermostat adapts to your routines and preferences and self-programs accordingly, and with a simple, clear display, you won’t have to worry about complex technology. Save BIG Today for a Price of $ 179.99 was $ 249.99 Buy Now Kohls $ 179.99 Disney’s Star Wars The Mandalorian “The Child” Buddy & Throw Set by The Big One Kids < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Your kids will love snuggling up to The Child in this plush and cozy blanket set, perfect for indoor movies on cold winter days. The galactic design with character faces only adds to the cuteness of this fun kit, and you’ll love saving fifty percent on it! It’s only $ 14.99 today and you can save an extra 15% with code ENJOY15 at checkout. Buy Now Kohls $ 12.74 SO Abigail Women’s Faux Fur Winter Boots < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Get comfortable on cold days with these faux fur winter boots from SO! Cute, comfortable and durable, they will be perfect for whatever situation you find yourself in. A massive discount brings them down to just $ 19.99 from their regular price of $ 59.99, and you can save an extra 15% with code ENJOY15 today for unreal savings! Buy Now Kohls $ 16.99 Sonoma Goods For Life Cameron 4 Piece Console Table Set < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Another great furniture deal is that multi-purpose console is this console. It’s a great place to put your TV, record player, or even just next to your door to grab keys, mail, and shoes when you walk through the door. The included baskets help you stash away horrors or excessive clutter, and they do so while looking modern and stylish. Save over $ 100 when you buy today! Buy Now Kohls $ 154.69

