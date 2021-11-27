Where did it go wrong for Roland Mouret, Meghan’s must-have British designer?





It seems like unfortunate timing. With fashion trends taking the lead since the early 2000s, the brand was well positioned for a revival. It’s no exaggeration to imagine Beckham and co wearing their Galaxies on the red carpet today, not just for the sake of being sustainable, but for the same reasons they first wore it: because that it makes them look great and feel so good. I’ve always wanted to guarantee that you can’t take a bad photo in my clothes, Mouret told The Telegraph in 2018. But you also need to understand your 360-degree body and what you do and don’t like about yourself. As soon as you know this, you can find a favorite designer. You decide that this person’s job represents the same things you do and gives you confidence. No wonder, then, that he has a loyal following – in the age of social media, when everyone you meet has a high-end camera handy in their phone, a man with that kind of talent should. surely remain in high demand. . At the forefront of her shows, you would see the same women returning year after year, faithfully dressed in her hyper-flattering creations. As a company, however, Roland Mouret’s journey has been difficult. Just two months after the launch of the Galaxy dress, Mouret parted ways with his backers, Sharai and Andr Meyers, citing management differences. He took a two-year hiatus (during which he designed a line of dresses for Gap), before launching a new fashion brand, RM by Roland Mouret, backed by Simon Fuller, the manager of the Spice Girls and the the financial muscle behind Victoria Beckham’s namesake fashion label. . Indeed, when Beckham first launched his critically acclaimed collection of Galaxy-esque dresses in 2008, it was rumored that Mouret was designing the ghost collection behind the scenes, though he claims to have only helped it to recruit a boss.

