The best target Black Friday 2021 deals on clothing and footwear

You would be forgiven if Target’s Black Friday the offers look like their own special shopping event each year. Because, well, they’re kind of a really big deal. On November 26 and 27 (yes, you can take advantage of incredible discounts for two days), Target has its highest sales of the year, and there are some serious fashion gems worth your dollar.

Although the savings differ from product to product, you can get between 20 and 50% reduction trendy clothes, cute shoes and comfy pajamas. And now that winter and the holiday season are here, Target is offering deep discounts on quilted coats, the celebrity-endorsed jacket, party-ready black dresses, fleece-lined boots, and more. To save you wasting precious time (and missing those flights), we’ve sifted through all of the Target Black Friday deals, putting together a guide to the 29 best fashion items you should add to your cart.

Need more advice on how best to select pieces to fill wardrobe gaps for the cold weather to come? Try to approach the sales by focusing on the outer layers first, to avoid seeing the dreaded “sold out” on seasonal staples. Start with outerwear, like this one for $ 35 lilac bomber jacket or this $ 20 Dr. Marten boots fooled, switch to jackets for those chilly days, then browse sweaters before considering blouses, dresses and stockings. Don’t forget to visit Target’s pajamas section – it’s the season for flannel and soft sets, which also make perfect gifts.

Ready to shop? Keep scrolling through the best Target Black Friday deals that will get you geared up for winter and beyond.

