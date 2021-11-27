Automata Punishing Gray Raven Collab To Dress 2B As Kaine

HK Hero Entertainment has announced a Punch: Gray CrowNieR: Automata collaborative event. For a limited time, players can get A2, 9S, and 2B. In addition, several unique costumes will be available to obtain them. While Punishment: gray crow previously occupied a NieR: Automata collaboration event, this is the first time NieR Replicant costumes will be available for purchase. In addition, this collaboration is currently not available for the global customer. The event will last until January 13, 2022 in Japan. [Thanks, Gamer!]

As previously mentioned, NieR Replicant costumes will be available for purchase. Punishment: gray crow players will be able to get a Kaine costume for 2B during this NieR: Automata Event. Additionally, A2 and 9S will receive Nier outfits. However, the Kaine costume for 2B is only available by purchasing a Limited Item Pack.

However, players can get the Nier outfit for 9S completely for free. Additionally, the A2 outfit can be obtained by participating in an event. The only cosmetic item paid for is for 2B.

Each of these characters will be available to obtain, without the NieR Replicant costumes, at an increased rate for the duration of the event. 9S and A2 will be available for purchase at a premium rate from November 27, 2021 to January 12, 2022. While 2B will be available for purchase from December 24, 2021 to January 12, 2022.

NieR Replicant Featured DLC where players could get NieR: Automata costumes for the cast of characters. This included a 9S suit for Nier and a 2B suit for Kaine.

Punch: Gray Crow is immediately available for Android and iOS devices. The Punch: Gray Crow and NieR: Automata the collaboration event will end on January 13, 2022.