Justin Bieber’s fashion and Kanye’s reunion with Drake





It’s the weekend, baby! And my boy, did he miss it. We’ve seen Drake and Kanye reunite, Harry Styles Pleasing’s beauty brand sold out in less than a week, the Grammy nominees have been announced, and Nike has supply chain issues. The Woolmark Prize finalists have been announced, Marcus Rashford has partnered with Burberry to distribute books to children, and Ahmaud Arberys’ murderers have been convicted. With December fast approaching, brands are getting ready for the end of the year celebrations in full swing. Balenciaga ditched the linens and Christmas decorations, and Gucci released a $ 600 pen that is the ultimate Christmas stocking. On the shoe side, Nike unveiled the Air Jordan 1 Low “Carnivore”, Levi’s and Woolmark made a revolving boot, and VansxRay BarbeexLeica created a three-way collection. Finally, we asked if the new MacBook Pro was really worth it and had a brutally honest conversation about Black Friday. Find everything you may have missed below. The bicycle is the new favorite fashion accessory “You get a bike! And you get a bike! This is what last year looked like in fashion. “ Lebron James x Liverpool are coming and it might just be the start “A potential merchandise tie-up between Nike, LeBron James and Liverpool has been on the horizon for about two years. New reports show that we could see it shortly.” ArcTeryxs Alpha SV might be overkill, but who cares? Arc’teryx flagship Alpha SV is probably overkill for everyday use, but who cares? He’s still one of his best. Apparently it took activism to crush Kanye and Drakes’ beef “Of all the people who took the brunt of Kanye’s wrath, however, few took him to the chin like Drake: from disses to doxxes, Drizzy overcame it all. So when the news of Kanye & Drake’s next gig fell, fans were understandably taken aback by the sudden change of mind. “ Assimilate DONDA vests to Birkin bags at Christies “We caught up with Caitlin Donovan, Head of the US Department of Christie’s, Vice President for Handbags and Accessories, to showcase some of the best clips from ‘Handbags x HYPE’. Justin Bieber’s latest style inspiration? Street boys “For his wife Hailey Bieber’s birthday, Justin dressed in a white t-shirt, long leather jacket, black pants and a beanie and he looks straight pulled out of the Backstreet Boys. If you’ve photoshopped it on the cover of Backstreet’s Back, or even Backstreet The Boys, we’re sure no one could tell. “

