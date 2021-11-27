Fashion brand is shutting down online and offline to deter senseless consumption on Black Friday

Asket’s retail store in Stockholm.

The Swedish duo behind SKET, a menswear brand, is taking a pretty tough stance against Black Friday this year. For the fifth year in a row, they will be closing their online store – customers just can’t buy. But this year they are also closing their new retail store in downtown Stockholm.

August Bard-Bringus, one of the co-founders, explains their tactics and frustrations with the hamster wheel’s business approach these days.

Esha Chhabra: What is the goal of your campaign?

August Bard-Bringus: With our Black Friday buyout, we wanted to confront consumers and businesses with the contradictory and destructive nature of 21st century business practices and consumer habits. Despite science and a general awareness of the ecological crisis, businesses and consumers together continue to perpetuate the society of overproduction and overconsumption that is the very cause of this crisis.

While some may think the shutdown is extreme, we find it necessary. As long as retail practices accelerate the extraction, pollution and exploitation of resources, society has made no progress. Someone has to take a stand. In concluding, we wanted to show that it is not only possible, but necessary for brands and consumers to move away from such practices.

Chhabra: What was the reaction in recent years when ASKET closed the online store?

Bard-Bringus: Overall the response is an appreciation. Our followers appreciate our mission, that we stay true to honoring the true cost of an item of clothing by never discounting, and that we strive to inspire individuals to adopt more conscious habits. They often express their relief, seeing our closed email in their inbox as a breath of fresh air amid the tedious, endless rain of consumer-focused messages this time of year. But there are of course some who are frustrated that they cannot shop or offer no discounts.

Chhabra: Why not give the funds somewhere instead?

Bard-Bringus: Took a very clear stand against the existing flawed system. A country where companies have sought profits above temperance and where 21st century materialism has become the main driver of the planet’s environmental crisis. Donating money is of course honorable action, but tying the donation to discounted consumption is questionable at best in terms of effectiveness, at worst pure greenwashing. You could argue that offering to donate the proceeds of Black Friday deals serves to compensate for any buying guilt and may in fact encourage overconsumption. For us, when it comes to taking a stand against a day that only celebrates consumerism, the most powerful thing is to sell nothing at all.

Chhabra: Will we ever see the end of Black Friday?

Bard-Bringus: Black Friday is a construction of retail. And as such, it is entirely within the power of any player to end their participation in this build. Unfortunately, most retail businesses depend on outside investment, which has been promised short-term financial growth. Therefore, the next quarterly financial report will inevitably take precedence over long-term issues. Imagine a ski wear brand with the backing of VC: Should it satisfy investors by lowering prices on Black Friday and defend its market share when everyone is competing on price? or should they ask, what does it matter if we won’t have snow in 10 years?

Even when we talk to well-meaning brands, they admit that they are stuck in the system that forces them to strive for growth and use retail tricks like discounts. To rebalance the system, brands need to rewire themselves and their customers and shift to business models that create meaningful products based on holistic responsibility. Fewer products of better quality, sold at a fair price, with better mileage and fair value distribution throughout the supply chain.

We need longer term legislation and funding models to accelerate the conversion to low impact business models and more accountability: consider banning planned obsolescence, introducing sustainability labels, tax subsidies and penalties so that it is cheaper to fix something than to throw it away and buy a new version. And as individuals, we should reconsider what we feel is acceptable to buy and what we find truly valuable. Not suggesting that we live entirely off the grid, but hypothetically speaking, if everyone looked at this model, these efforts could have a real impact.

The tipping point will come when these tougher supply chain liability laws coincide with general consumer awareness. At this inflection point, the commercial viability of the old ways of doing business, to the detriment of people and the planet, will evaporate and responsible companies will become financially sound for the industry as a whole.