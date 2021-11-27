Choice of Beats: Who will come out on top in the men’s basketball game No.5 Duke vs. Gonzaga No.1?

No.5 Duke has a marquee clash at 10:30 p.m. Friday against No.1 Gonzaga, who is a favorite with 8.5 points, and this contest has almost too many storylines to count. There’s Paolo Banchero’s freshman game against Chet Holmgren, the battle between Mark Williams and Drew Timme, and dueling leaders Jeremy Roach and Andrew Nembhard. And that’s not even all. Here is who, according to our rhythms, will come out on top.

Jake Piazza: Gonzague 82-72

Drew Timme’s 37-point performance against Texas still plays on a climax reel in the back of my mind. And say what you want about the merits of UCLA being ranked No. 2, but the point is, the Bulldogs were home to a really good Bruin basketball team. I think Chet Holmgren will play well against Duke, but ultimately Paolo Banchero is going to have a more impressive performance. Despite this, Gonzaga takes the win and covers in Las Vegas behind a monster game from Timme and another master class on how to execute an Andrew Nembhard offense.

Max Rego: Gonzague 87-83

Let’s do this. Since this game was announced last November, I’ve circled it on my schedule like this rest of the college basketball ecosystem. And now that the game is here, there is so much to watch out for. How will Coach K try to contain the inner duo of Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren? Jeremy Roach, who likes to evolve at a breakneck pace, will he surpass Andrew Nembhard, a prone half-court? Will the eight-point gap end up being correct? My two cents is that Duke tinkers with a smaller range to emphasize the transitional gifts, forcing some adjustments from Gonzaga. Don’t underestimate the impact Bulldog’s supporting cast will have, however, as Rasir Bolton and Julian Strawther can tear the nets deep. It’ll be tight, and I think eight runs is probably a stretch here, but although the Blue Devils come out on fire, Gonzaga finishes late for another huge win.

Alex Jackson: Gonzague 83-78

After watching Gonzaga manhandle UCLA on Tuesday night, I think his common opinion is that Duke might be in trouble. The Blue Devils are about to face a team full of talent and who have proven they know how to use them. The Bulldogs have now faced a lot of good teams and have shown time and time again that they can dominate the inside on both sides with Holmgren and Timme, execute an effective transition attack and hit the top three. While Duke also has equal ground talent, I just don’t see him ready to face the nation’s No.1 team. I’m very interested in watching the Williams / Holmgren match indoors with Theo John roaring to be a more physical body on Holmgren. Timme has been an absolute offensive force for Gonzaga this year. I don’t see Gonzaga being able to extend the lead to an eight-point gap, but I’m sure the Daily Bruin editors said the same.

Sasha Richie: Gonzaga 78-76

It will be such a tough game that Duke will be playing all season. Gonzaga is the nation’s No.1 team and for good reason. It’s not only beaten, but destroys other top five teams, and it has scoring depth at their disposal. However, the ranked teams the Bulldogs beat weren’t facing defensively, and Duke was. If the Blue Devils exploit their strengths on the inside and are blocked defensively from the start, they will have a decent shot to secure the victory. However, the best team in the country is more likely to get ahead of Duke, although I think whatever way the cards fall it will be very tight. Micah Hurewitz: Duke 81-77 Gonzaga looked like the team we all expected on Tuesday against UCLA. The 3-point shots, the rebounds, the defense, it was all there. But Duke has something UCLA doesn’t: size. Just due to better showdowns against Holmgren and Timme at Williams and Banchero, Duke can slow down the Bulldogs’ inside scoring like other teams couldn’t. If the frontcourt plays like the last few games and Moore, Keels and Roach can throw the long ball early, this one could end up being the Blue Devils to lose. It’s certainly a bold choice, but a poor choice considering what we’ve seen from each of these teams lately. Jonathan Levitan: Gonzague 86-82

Get overtime, all Duke athletics Subscribe to our weekly newsletter organized by an editorial. Cancel anytime.

I’ve spent days going back and forth on this, and while I think Duke has the same luck as anyone to defeat the seemingly invincible Bulldogs, I have to side with Gonzaga. I really don’t think it’s too important a moment for the Blue Devils, but Gonzaga is coming out of a Final Four, already has two top-five wins under his belt and is playing his third straight game at T-Mobile Arena. Duke is expected to solidify his status among the elite this season, but that won’t be enough to secure a victory against the top college basketball players.

Evan Colin: Duke 72-66

We all saw what happened on Tuesday night when Gonzaga erased No. 2 from UCLA on prime-time television. But UCLA is not Duke. The Bruins just couldn’t compete with the Bulldogs like the Blue Devils can. Combine that with the fact that this may be Duke’s most publicized non-conference regular season game in recent memory and I firmly believe Coach K will have his team ready.

Glen Morgenstern: Gonzague 85-80

This Las Vegas game is for very high stakes. Whoever wins is expected to be the nation’s No.1 team next Monday. The game could flip either way, but Gonzaga’s size and experience give him the slightest advantage over the Blue Devils. Seven-footer phenomenon Chet Holmgren will challenge Dukes Mark Williams in a way no player has. Timme seems as much of an anti-Paolo Banchero as there is in college basketball, and a pair of senior guards should give the young Blue Devil a hard time. I expect the showdown to be played out on the wire in typical Vegas fashion and the Bulldogs to emerge victorious, but don’t count on Duke just yet. If the Blue Devils can convert beyond the arc or force Holmgren to have early fouling issues, Duke himself could have one of the most successful Black Fridays in recent memory.

Max Rego Max Rego is a junior and sports editor at Trinity for the 117th volume of The Chronicle.

Jake C. Piazza Jake Piazza is a junior and sports editor for Trinity’s 117th volume of The Chronicle.