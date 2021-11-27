Black Friday in the Fashion District of Philadelphia: Good sales and small crowds, buyers say

Black Friday traditionally marks the start of the holiday shopping season, which could be a little different this year. Supply shortages have reached an all-time high and the pandemic has resulted in problems with retail staff.

Still, that prospect hasn’t stopped shoppers from braving cold Fridays for bargains at Philadelphia’s 70-plus Fashion District stores on Ninth and Market streets.

Crowds were minimal in the morning, but gathered later in the afternoon. And the buyers came with different intentions: some were looking for gifts; others were looking for offers on winter clothing and outerwear.

Novella Griffin, an engineer for the Philadelphia School District, does not usually participate in Black Friday. But she had a day off and wanted her family’s Christmas shopping to start early.

I just came in for the Macys Black Friday sale, Griffin said. The store was not crowded, very friendly [and] warm. Everything was great.

Christina Hatfield is a mom from upstate New York who came to Philadelphia to celebrate Thanksgiving with the family. Typically, she says, she is busy with the kids during the holiday season. But on Friday, she had a few hours on her own to do some shopping.

I actually just window shoped in the fashion district, but they got me, Hatfield said. There are very good sales, they have a lot of discounts in the market, [and] there are discounts if you sign up for member programs.

Although buyers in Philly said they were happy with the in-person sales they saw, buyers nationwide were expected to pay between 5% and 17% more for toys, clothing, appliances, televisions and other purchases. this Black Friday compared to last year. TVs will experience the highest price spikes on average, up 17% from a year ago, according to data from Allianz Research.

Many local shoppers have said they weren’t out on Black Friday last due to pandemic fears, but this year there’s a lot more excitement to meet vacation time and shop in person. Experts say holiday sales are expected to increase between 8.5% and 10.5% from the holiday season of 2020, when shoppers turned to online retailers for their purchases.

Chanda and Nicholas Nastasi, who live in the South Philadelphia Bella Vista neighborhood, said they love the sense of holiday cheer that comes with shopping. On Friday, they weren’t looking for any particular item, they just wanted to feel that holiday spirit.

We just wanted to hang out with everyone, said Chanda Nastasi. The sales look very nice, [it looks like] people were mainly buying clothes, and we were looking to keep the tradition of going out on Black Friday.

Retail industry watchers say long lines are to be expected this year (and delayed online orders), but Fashion District shoppers said it was not their experience on Friday. The mall saw a constant flow of people, but the familiar Black Friday scene of lines stretching through a store or around the block was nowhere to be found. The lack of huge crowds may be due to some of the pandemic-related store strategies introduced in 2020 to keep their doors open, including offering big holiday discounts as early as October to encourage online ordering while preventing peaks in sales. activity and eliminating Thanksgiving Day. in-store purchases.

But Theresa Nelson, from north Philadelphia, said the smaller crowd was still unexpected.

It’s not too busy, and I’m surprised it’s not busier than it normally is [during a regular week], Nelson said. But I’m just thankful that I was able to shop, found some nice things, and the prices were very reasonable.