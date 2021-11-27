Kyle Kuzma’s bold pre-game cuts include oversized sweaters, cropped shorts and more





Kyle Kuzma’s resume already includes being a part of the 2018 NBA Rookie First Team and the 2020 Finals Champion as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, it may be appropriate for the Washington Wizards’ star avant-garde to officially add the sport-couture fashion designer to this list, as his pre-game outfits continue to turn heads. Last month, Kuzma spoke about the important role fashion plays in her life. 2 Related “Life is all about art, and I think the first impression in life is always what you wear,” he said. said to the boardroom. “And I always look at fashion not like I just put on clothes, but I put together a story and I put together a look that when you see me is a topic of conversation.” Before Washington’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, he continued his stylish escapades by donning his final piece of conversation when he arrived at the Paycom Center in the OKC. #DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/WQP82SmBPA Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 26, 2021 But the puffy coat isn’t even her most eye-catching cut of the week. Monday he wore an oversized pink sweater who made the world talk about the NBA. In fact, two of his former teammates were among those who weighed in on social media. “That’s no fucking way to wear this !!!” Lakers star LeBron James commented on Instagram. “I’m not pressing the Like button because it’s outrageous Kuz!” Anthony Davis shared James’ sentiment under the post, saying “You’re irrelevant sir !!!!” The Raf Simons sweater in question, which came with a high price of $ 1,360.94, also had fans. Las Vegas Aces star Liz Cambage greeted the form with this compliment: “He went and did it” Kuzma is in a relationship with model Winnie Harlow, who has some influence on her stylish decisions. “Who bought this cup [fire] from head to toe, ”commented Harlow, a former contestant to America’s Next Top Model. Last season, Kuzma posted a pic in another memorable pre-match cut and tagged famous Belgian fashion designer Walter Van Beirendonck. These cuts weren’t the first and certainly won’t be the last of Kuzma’s bold style statements, as the NBA and the fashion world know about the next talking piece her clothes will provide.

