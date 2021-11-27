Fashion
What GMP reports after the announcement of the share allocation
Go Fashion’s IPO award status has been announced and all eyes are now on the listing date, which is most likely November 30, 2021. However, before the IPO listing date on the Go Fashion stock exchange, the gray market gives a strong signal regarding the gain in listing of the public question is worth 1,013.61 crores. According to market watchers, the Go Fashion share price on the gray market has risen despite Friday’s strong sales on the Indian stock exchange.
Go Fashion IPO GMP
According to market observers, Go Fashion IPO GMP (gray market premium) is today 500, which is 20 more than his gray market bounty last night of 480. They added that yesterday morning Go Fashion IPO GMP was 540 who continued to dive until 480 in the evening. But, in the morning today, there was some rally in the Go Fahion share price on the gray market. Market watchers have said that this increase in Go Fashion IPO GMP is a good sign as the increase was recorded after intense bloodshed in Dalal Street.
What does this BPF mean?
Market watchers added that Go Fashion IPO GMP is today 500, which means the gray market expects the Go Fashion share to trade at around 1190 ( 690 + 500), which is over 70 percent of its price range of 655 to 690 per share.
However, stock market experts have said that the gray market is not an ideal indicator for valuing a public issue. They said it was the company’s financial data that gave the ideal picture of the business and advised the lucky bidders of the Go Fashion IPO not to draw any conclusions about this increase in GMP from the company. IPO of Go Fashion.
Expect a better listing gain from Go Fashion’s IPO; Ravi Singh, Head of Research and Vice President at ShareIndia, said: “In the current market scenario, most IPOs should perform well. We expect the Go Fashion IPO to receive a good response on listing as well. also help Go Fashion in the longer term. However, we advise investors to reserve the premium at the time of listing. “
Disclaimer: The opinions and recommendations expressed above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, not Mint.
